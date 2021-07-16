Jim Hartman: Saving the Nevada GOP

Sisolak is vulnerable for re-election in 2022. Many progressive Democrats are unenthusiastic about him.

Sisolak is widely criticized for mishandling the COVID crisis.

He survived failed recall efforts after his draconian “non-essential” shutdown orders resulted in an April 2020 unemployment rate of 29.5% —the highest ever recorded for a U.S. state. That jobless rate exceeded the Great Depression when unemployment peaked at 25% in 1933.

Sisolak’s “stop and start” policies hampered Nevada’s resort industry. State-mandated capacity limits roller-coastered from 50 percent to 25 percent, then back up to 50 percent, making it difficult for Nevada small businesses to plan.

And, Nevada’s state unemployment system — Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) — was a major failure for thousands of Nevadans who lost jobs during the pandemic.

DETR website crashes, full days waiting on the phone for help and unemployment checks that were promised but never arrived were the reality. A 7.8 percent unemployment rate in May, tied for the fourth-worst in the country, persists.