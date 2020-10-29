Jim Hartman: Senate control -- The more important election

While voters focus on the race for the White House, the fight for U.S. Senate control may be more consequential. Whoever wins that majority will determine whether change next year is centrist or radical.

Assuming Democrats hold the House and win the presidency, control of the entire federal-lawmaking apparatus would be theirs if Democrats reclaim a Senate majority.

Senate Republicans have a precarious 53-47 advantage. The GOP is defending 10 seats that are competitive, while they’re favored to win back only one — from Alabama Democrat Doug Jones. A House, Senate and White House sweep would set Democrats up for a huge policy transformation.

Democratic Senators are discussing killing the legislative filibuster. Current Senate rules require three-fifths of all members — at least 60 — voting to proceed to consider a bill. There’s growing sentiment among Democratic Senators to lower that threshold to a simple 51-vote majority.

Ending the 60-vote rule to pass legislation was once on the fringe of the Democratic Party. It’s now mainstream.

“The filibuster is gone,” former Nevada Senator Harry Reid told Politico in August. “It’s not a question of if, it’s a question of when it’s going to go. ... Next year at this time, it will be gone.”