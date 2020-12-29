Jim Hartman: Senate runoff keeps Georgia on my mind

A January 5 runoff election will decide Georgia’s two U.S. Senate seats — and with them which party controls the upper chamber. If Democrats win both seats they can wield one-party control, with the party already controlling the White House and Congress.
Democrats winning both seats would result in a 50-50 tie in the Senate, with Vice President Kamala Harris the tiebreaker, giving Democrats control.
If Democrats prevail, they will plan to reverse President Trump’s tax cuts, pack the courts with activist judges and pack the Senate by granting statehood to Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia. They will attempt to enact radical legislation on immigration, energy, climate and health care.
If Republicans win both seats they would hold a 52-48 vote majority and will be in an excellent position to halt the more extreme proposals from progressive Democrats.
Following the 2020 election, the stock market soared with the expectation the result would be divided government and no major systemic change. The media narrative was that Georgia was the Republicans’ to lose. The GOP has never lost a statewide runoff –winning U.S. Senate races in 1992 and 2008.
But Georgia political insiders note a changed political demographic and that Biden just carried Georgia (by 11,779 votes). Trump voters may be dispirited. Even among Peach State GOP professionals and pollsters, the two Republican incumbents, Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, are now seen by some as slight underdogs.
Neither Republican is a seasoned candidate. Both were accused of insider trading earlier this year. While they were cleared of wrongdoing, the story underscored their wealth.
In the Senate, both Loeffler and Perdue have been staunch allies of Trump.
Loeffler, 49, was appointed to the Senate in December 2019 and has a reported net worth of $800 million. Her husband is CEO of the New York Stock Exchange. Loeffler was a high-powered corporate executive, but she started life as a hardworking 4-H “farm-girl” in central Illinois.
Perdue, 70, was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2014. A management consultant, Perdue became an executive for Reebok and subsequently served as CEO of Dollar General. He is the first cousin of Agriculture Secretary and former Georgia governor Sonny Perdue.
Loeffler and Perdue’s biggest advantage is the Democrats they oppose. Both Democrats are well “left-of-center” in more centrist Georgia.
Loeffler’s opponent, Raphael Warnock, 51, is senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church (Martin Luther King’s former congregation).
Warnock endorses the Green New Deal and has declared from his pulpit that police have a “gangster and thug mentality” and “act like bullies.” He told parishioners, “You cannot serve God and the military.” Explosive allegations of domestic violence have surfaced from his ex-wife.
Purdue’s opponent, Jon Ossoff, 33, is a documentary filmmaker with a thin career resume. Ossoff aligned himself with Sen. Bernie Sanders, praising the Vermont socialist for his views on health care and opposition to corporations.
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer proclaimed, “Now we take Georgia, then we change America!” He was unintentionally telling Georgians that the only way to stop a radical Democratic agenda was to elect Loeffler and Perdue.
Unfortunately, President Trump has been involved in a temper tantrum since his defeat on November 3. In Georgia, he has relentlessly attacked the Republican Governor, Lt. Governor and Secretary of State for being insufficiently supportive of his unproven claims of voter fraud. Trump has incited a Republican civil war— in Georgia and nationally.
Democrats are attempting to spur turnout on a message of repudiation of Trump for his uniformly failed judicial maneuvers and unwillingness to acknowledge the reality of his political defeat. They seek a second referendum on Trump in Georgia that he would lose.
Sens. Loeffler and Perdue frame their reelection argument on checking progressives from pushing Biden to the far left. It’s a winning message for Georgia voters, but Trump so far won’t join in making their case.
Jim Hartman resides in Genoa, Nevada and can be reached at lawdocman1@aol.com.