Jim Hartman: Senate runoff keeps Georgia on my mind

A January 5 runoff election will decide Georgia’s two U.S. Senate seats — and with them which party controls the upper chamber. If Democrats win both seats they can wield one-party control, with the party already controlling the White House and Congress.

Democrats winning both seats would result in a 50-50 tie in the Senate, with Vice President Kamala Harris the tiebreaker, giving Democrats control.

If Democrats prevail, they will plan to reverse President Trump’s tax cuts, pack the courts with activist judges and pack the Senate by granting statehood to Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia. They will attempt to enact radical legislation on immigration, energy, climate and health care.

If Republicans win both seats they would hold a 52-48 vote majority and will be in an excellent position to halt the more extreme proposals from progressive Democrats.

Following the 2020 election, the stock market soared with the expectation the result would be divided government and no major systemic change. The media narrative was that Georgia was the Republicans’ to lose. The GOP has never lost a statewide runoff –winning U.S. Senate races in 1992 and 2008.