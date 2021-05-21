Jim Hartman: Sisolak’s “Innovation Zones” fiasco

In his February “State of the State” speech, Governor Steve Sisolak boldly promoted an “Innovation Zones” proposal advanced by cryptocurrency Blockchains LLC founder and CEO, Jeffrey Berns.

It would have allowed companies like Blockchains to form local governments on land they own by granting them power over everything — from schools to law enforcement -- and to build a “smart city” run on cryptocurrency.

Governor Sisolak made “Innovation Zones” central to diversifying Nevada’s economy. Sisolak boasted they would transform Nevada into “the epicenter of this emerging industry and create the high-paying jobs and revenue that go with it.”

By April 26 Sisolak’s “Big Idea “ was discredited and junked, sent to 18 months of “interim study” by the legislature in a face-saving maneuver. The concept had been roundly mocked, including in the national media and trashed on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The long-awaited “Innovation Zones” bill was never introduced, after near-universal legislative skepticism -- even derision -- from Republicans and Democrats alike.