Jim Hartman: Sisolak’s potential GOP opponents in 2022

John Jay Lee is the current mayor of North Las Vegas, first elected in 2013 and re-elected in 2017. He previously served in the Assembly (1996-2000) and State Senate (2004-2012) as a Democrat.

Lee gained national attention on April 6 with an announcement on “Fox and Friends” that he was changing parties to become a Republican. He said he was leaving the “elitist” and “socialist” Democrats to join the GOP.

There is a belief in Republican circles that the potential candidates will come to an agreement by June and not compete against one another in a primary.

Lombardo and Hutchison are seriously exploring a run through Republican political consultant Mike Slanker.

Slanker also represents former Sen. Dean Heller, another potential 2022 gubernatorial candidate. Most Republican operatives believe Heller is content to sit out the 2022 election cycle, unless the political landscape changes.

Multiple sources within local and national Republicans politics say former Attorney General Laxalt has his eye on the Nevada Senate race in 2022 -- not governor -- according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.