Jim Hartman: Sisolak’s staff shakeup and reset

Nevada had the dubious distinction in July of having the highest unemployment rate in the entire nation (7.7%). Unemployment in Nevada has been near the top of all states all year, dropping only 0.4% since March.

The Silver State set a record for the highest unemployment rate ever recorded during the middle of the Covid lockdown -- a record-breaking 29.5% in April, 2020. That’s higher than in the Great Depression.

Those woeful unemployment statistics make Governor Steve Sisolak’s re-election appear potentially vulnerable to a credible Republican challenger in 2022.

Also in July, two of Sisolak’s most senior staff members announced they were leaving the governor’s office in a sudden shakeup.

Michelle White, Sisolak’s chief of staff, and Scott Gilles, the governor’s senior advisor, announced they were leaving Nevada’s executive branch after less than three years on the job.

Both staffers had been with Sisolak since his inauguration in 2019. White is a longtime Democratic party political organizer and campaign strategist. Gilles is a former government affairs manager for the City of Reno.