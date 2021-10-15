Jim Hartman: Sisolak vulnerable in 2022, poll shows

With nine months until Nevada’s June primary election, the Mellman Group survey also sampled 400 likely voters registered as Republicans. The list of candidates included Heller, Lombardo, Reno personal injury attorney and former boxer Joey Gilbert, and North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee.

Heller led the field of Republicans with 31.3 percent of respondents supporting the longtime Nevada politician. Though Lombardo was second-highest among the candidates with 23.2 percent, the results were even when respondents knew both Heller and Lombardo. A larger group of respondents (27.2 percent) remain undecided.

Gilbert was the third most popular choice with 11 percent. Lee received support from 3.3 percent. The three other listed candidates — Dr. Fred Simon, businessman Guy Nohra and perennial candidate Eddie Hamilton -- failed to reach 1 percent support.

Republican U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei, who weighed a race for governor, was not included in the poll.

Heller underperformed what would be expected of a former U.S. Senator and statewide elected official, winning only 31 percent of the vote in the poll and leading Lombardo by only eight points. And, the advantage he has currently is based on name ID and disappears among those that know both candidates.