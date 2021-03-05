Jim Hartman: Still Trump’s GOP -- veering ‘hard right’

The “Trump Era” has not been kind to Nevada Republicans.

Entering 2016, Republicans held the governorship (Brian Sandoval) and a U.S. Senate seat (Dean Heller). All six constitutional officeholders and three of four members of Congress were Republicans. Both houses of the Nevada Legislature had Republican majorities.

All was reversed in 2016, 2018 and 2020. Trump lost Nevada twice. Two U.S. Senate races (including incumbent Heller), two Republican House seats and all constitutional offices except Secretary of State were lost. Both state legislative chambers were “flipped”, giving Democrats near “supermajorities.”

Liz Cheney, No. 3 House Republican, was one of just 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach Trump, saying he was guilty of the “greatest violation of the oath of office by a president in the history of the country.”

Mitch McConnell, Republican Senate Leader, voted for acquittal but insisted Trump was “practically and morally responsible” for the rioting mob.

The blowback from Republican state and local parties on the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach and the 7 Senate Republicans voting to convict was immediate and intense.