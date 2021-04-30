Jim Hartman: Supporting Barbara Cegavske

Three Supreme Court justices specifically lauded Cegavske for running a fair and transparent election under extremely trying circumstances.

Unsatisfied, the Nevada Republican Party brought four boxes of what it claimed was evidence of 122,918 fraudulent votes cast to Cegavske’s office in March. In reality, the contents were all hype and unsupported suspicion — not hard evidence.

On April 3, the Nevada Republican Party Central Committee voted to censure Cegavske for failing to do her job and “putting the reliability of our elections in Nevada in question.”

In a detailed 13-page April 21 report, Cegavske’s office showed there were actually only 3,963 “unique Elections Integrity Violation Reports (EIVRs)” submitted. Of those 3,963 EIVRs, most were “related to voter registration records,” not actual voting fraud allegations.

The report specifically refuted the majority of the thousands of allegations of double voting, voting with fake addresses and ballots being cast under the names of registered voters who recently died.

The report said 10 out of 1,506 allegations of ballots being cast in the name of the deceased and 10 out of 1,778 allegations of double-voting remain under investigation.