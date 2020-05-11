Jim Hartman: The $600 disincentive for work

No matter when governors announce state “reopenings,” many businesses will need to wait to July 31 — when the extra $600 expires — to be able to afford workers needed to reopen.

Democrats will likely try to extend the $600 for additional months, with Speaker Nancy Pelosi already calling Republican Senators Ben Sasse (Neb.), Lindsey Graham (S.C.), Tim Scott (S.C.) and Rick Scott (Fla.) “cruel” for speaking out in opposition to this provision.

Rather than incentives not to work, if workers are safely able to return before these supplements expire, the unemployment benefits could better be used to promote a return to work. This outcome would be achieved by permitting the $600 to be paid as a “reemployment bonus” divided equally between the individual coming off unemployment and their new (and often former) employer.

Simply put, both new employee and new employer would both receive $300 per week for every week they are employed through July 31. Everyone wins under this approach — the employee, employer and taxpayers — as unemployment benefits would be replaced by paychecks.