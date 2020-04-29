Jim Hartman: The 'Paycheck Protection' mess

Mid-sized hedge funds, brokerage businesses, small law firm — all outfits making money — qualified. They took money away from businesses barely surviving in times of social distancing and mandated closures. Banks prioritized loans on a first-come, first-served basis, giving priority to their best customers.

During the first 14 days of the federal government’s small business rescue program, the spigot was wide open in Nebraska, for example, where firms got enough money to cover 82 percent of the state’s eligible payrolls. But it was a far different picture in Nevada where companies did only half as well. Nevada ranked 48th among the states, with 8,674 loans approved for a total of $2 billion (42.4 percent of eligible payrolls).

Nevada was disadvantaged by the fact that that SBA regulations would not allow companies generating more than one-third of their revenue from gaming being included in the Paycheck Protection Program. That left out casinos, taverns and gaming equipment manufacturers.

For example, the Lakeside Inn and Casino at Stateline Tahoe announced it would not reopen after 35 years in business once the coronavirus crisis diminishes. The SBA had denied Lakeside a loan.