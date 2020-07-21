Jim Hartman: The Second Amendment -- Constitutional “orphan”

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Firearm sales have surged during the coronavirus pandemic. Fears over the pandemic and urban unrest are driving millions of Americans to buy guns at a record pace, with nearly half appearing to be first time gun owners.

An estimated 3 million more guns have been sold since the pandemic began, with 40% being first-time buyers. 2020 is on track to be the biggest year ever for gun sales in America.

While the federal government doesn’t track firearm sales, they do track gun background check data through the FBI/NICS system. Through June, background checks in 2020 increased by 69% over those conducted in 2019.

The Las Vegas Sun reports the FBI processed more than 22,200 firearm background checks from Nevadans in March through the NICS system, more than double the average number of background checks conducted on Nevadans last year.

Currently, nearly 40% of Nevada residents own guns, ranking Nevada 16th out of 50 states in per capita gun ownership.

The first full Supreme Court term is now in the books with both Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh on the bench. Conservatives were disappointed the Court punted — again — on gun rights. The Supreme Court declined to decide any Second Amendment case this term.