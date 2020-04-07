Jim Hartman: The Surgeon General's warnings

The Surgeon General also warned the nation could be at a higher risk of worse health consequences from Covid-19 due to increased use of vaping products containing either nicotine or marijuana. Adams said Covid-19 could be an especially serious threat to those who smoke tobacco or marijuana or who vape, due to its serious impact on the lungs of those it infects.

He noted that consumption of marijuana in any form negatively affects a user’s immune system, making them less capable of fighting off and recovering from Covid-19.

Earlier, Adams had been outspoken in his warnings about health concerns in states like California and Nevada that have legalized marijuana.

He told a U.C. Davis medical student audience last June that states are going “way too far too fast” in legalizing the powerful marijuana strains being cultivated today.

“The youth attitudes about the dangers of marijuana are going in the wrong direction,” Adams told his audience. “I’m really concerned about the impact of marijuana usage on the developing brain, including the fetus.”

At the same time, he enlisted the help of physicians and doctors to normalize drug addiction as a disease. He advocates for treatment over incarceration.

A political independent, Surgeon General Adams isn’t afraid to go where the science points him.

Jim Hartman is an attorney residing in Genoa, Nevada.

