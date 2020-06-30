Jim Hartman: Trump -- A clear underdog

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With four months to the November election, President Trump has become a clear underdog in his campaign for a second term.

Trump has had to contend with a pandemic, historic levels of unemployment and the racially-charged aftermath from the police custody death of George Floyd. His bombastic style and “tweet storms” often make him his own worst enemy.

Polling results currently paint a grim picture for Trump’s re-election.

The most recent five polls have Trump trailing Joe Biden by an 11.4% average — including polls from the New York Times (14%) and Fox News (12%). In all six “battleground states” — Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Florida, Arizona and North Carolina — Biden leads in each. Trump won them all in 2016.

Most significantly, the composite surveys show Trump with a 55% average disapproval rating, with only 41.2% approving. Trump will lose a “referendum” on his own job performance.

Trump needs to make the race with Biden a “choice” election.

The former vice-president is old — he would turn 78 at his swearing-in. That would make him older than President Ronald Reagan was when he left office.