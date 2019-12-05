Jim Hartman: Trump: impeachment, censure, or let voters decide?

Trump insists that he did nothing wrong. His strongest loyalists agree, but it was clearly inappropriate. Other Republicans have fallen back to the position there was “no quid pro quo,” no investigation of the Bidens conditioned on $391 million in military aid to Ukraine. The most convincing evidence is to the contrary, and the first rule of a good defense lawyer is — don’t deny things that are undeniable.

Republicans are on their strongest ground on the ultimate question — whether Trump’s conduct constitutes “high crimes and misdemeanors,” justifying Trump’s impeachment and removal from office. The answer is “No” — and all Congressional Republicans agree — both in the House and Senate.

Democrats should drop impeachment for a censure of President Trump instead.

There is important precedent for censure — a formal statement of reprimand. In 1834, the Senate voted to censure President Andrew Jackson over his resistance to a congressional investigation into Jackson’s decision to shut down the Second Bank of the United States. If Congress censured Trump, he would be only the second president in history to be censured.