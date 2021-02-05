Jim Hartman: Trump’s impeachment — warranted in law and fact

There are two penalties for impeachment: Removal from office is one, but barring someone from holding public office again is another option.

The Constitution Article I, Section 3, Clause 7 provides:

“Judgment in Cases of Impeachment shall not extend further than to remove from Office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any Office of honor, Trust or Profit under the United States…”

That provision is the reason to believe impeachment applies to former officeholders. As the CRS notes, “Congress could never bar an official from holding office in the future as long as that individual resigns first.”

Delegates at the Constitutional Convention also accepted that officials could be impeached after stepping down, according to the CRS analysis. It notes, “This understanding also tracks with certain state constitutions predating the Constitution, which allowed for impeachments of officials after they left office.”

On the facts, there can be no doubt that Donald Trump committed an impeachable offense. He urged a crowd of supporters to march on the U.S. Capitol and pressure his vice president and Congress to abuse their authority by overturning the results of a free and fair election that he lost.