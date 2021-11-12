Jim Hartman: Unmasking Governor Sisolak

In the United States, Nevada is among 10 states that have mandated the wearing of masks in schools for even the youngest kindergartners.

By contrast, 32 states leave masking decisions to local school districts and parents, while eight states prohibit local school districts from requiring school masking at all.

Beginning with his original COVID-19 Declaration of Emergency in March, 2020, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has imposed Draconian lockdown orders and masking mandates with devastating impact on “non-essential” businesses.

In April 2020, Nevada recorded an unemployment rate of 30.1%, the highest ever recorded by a state and exceeding the Great Depression.

The destructive impact on the economy persists into 2021. Nevada recorded the highest unemployment rate in the nation in July, August and September (tied with California).

Sisolak’s onerous mask mandates in traditionally libertarian Nevada contributed to angry recall efforts against him in 2020.

His current policy requires indoor masking for everyone regardless of vaccination status. Critics note that even California’s Gavin Newsom has a more limited indoor masking policy. It applies only to the unvaccinated.

In May, Sisolak issued an emergency directive automatically making any “guidance” offered from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention binding law in Nevada, despite the fact that it’s only a recommendation from the federal agency.

On July 27, Sisolak issued a directive that mandated masks for all teachers, staff and students in Nevada’s 17 school districts.

This directive mirrored CDC “guidance” that “masks should be worn at all times, by all people in school facilities,” including “all classrooms settings and non-classroom settings, including hallways, school offices, restrooms, gyms, auditoriums, etc.”

With parental backlash and pressure from school superintendents in all Nevada counties, a week later Sisolak retreated from his all student mask mandate. His amended directive gave 15 rural school districts, those outside Clark and Washoe, some flexibility to determine their own student masking rules.

The CDC’s mask “guidance” is not based exclusively on science. There’s been political meddling from the nation’s two largest teachers unions whose top officials have been in constant contact with CDC leaders. They shaped the agency’s supposedly politics-free decisions.

Emails reveal the CDC taking direction not just from scientists or other qualified professionals but also from American Federation of Teachers and National Education Association officials. The CDC has done exactly what has been demanded by the teacher unions on school opening guidelines and mask mandates.

In Europe, the masking policy for children is completely different.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) does not recommend that children under 12 wear masks in school. The ECDC guidance notes that children under 12 “may have a lower tolerance to wearing masks for extended periods of time, and may fail to use the mask properly.”

If the CDC’s masking “guidance” is based on science free from political meddling then why did the ECDC reach a different conclusion? Is science different in Europe?

In Las Vegas, a parental lawsuit challenges the school mask mandates. The case claims Sisolak’s directives are unconstitutional because they violate parental rights and due process.

It contends the current policy requiring masks in schools regardless of vaccination status is causing psychological distress and emotional harm to students who must wear masks 6-8 hours a day.

The effectiveness of masks is also challenged in the lawsuit.

As “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace discovered in an interview with Brown University Public Health Dean, Dr. Ashish Jha, standard cloth masks do very little to stop the spread of COVID-19. Cloth masks are only 10-20 percent effective against the delta variant, Dr. Jha reported.

Nevada’s children have endured 20 months of learning disruption.

How much longer will students be required to wear face masks? Will there ever be parental discretion or will Governor Sisolak continue to make arbitrary health decisions for parents?

Jim Hartman is an attorney residing in Genoa, Nevada. Email him at lawdocman1@aol.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0