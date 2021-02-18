Jim Hartman: We need civics education in our schools

The board’s action was the result of radical anti-historical forces that dominate parts of our current culture.

Knowing the fundamentals of our history and government is essential to being an informed and effective citizen. Yet, few Americans today know the basics about their country -- its history and how its government works.

For years, most of our schools have been derelict in teaching what was called “civics”, the primary tenets of U.S. history and our system of government. This abysmal ignorance is stunning.

Civics has nearly disappeared in classrooms. Where American history is taught with any energy, it’s often repackaged as a dark subject of social injustice. Rather than schools teaching young Americans about their birthright of freedom and responsibilities, they are too often told that our great national enterprise was shamefully born and conducted.

As a result, we now live in a nation where ardent ignoramuses are ripe pickings for demagogues — from the political extreme right and left.

Many failures led to the January 6 storming of the Capitol and the racially motivated riots of last summer, among them is our education system that formerly taught and reinforced civics, patriotism, history and the duties of citizenship.