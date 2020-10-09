Jim Hartman: Who is Amy Coney Barrett ?

On the Supreme Court, Barrett would form a majority of five to stop treating the Second Amendment as a constitutional orphan.

Democrats will portray Judge Barrett as a “radical” who would dismiss precedent — particularly on abortion. This is what they say about every conservative. Her record on the 7th Circuit belies that misrepresentation.

Those predicting repeal of Roe v. Wade will be disappointed. Roe, supplemented later by Planned Parenthood v. Casey, embedded abortion rights in precedent. The right to an abortion in now settled law.

In 2013 Barrett forecast as “very unlikely at this time” that the court would overturn Roe. Clarence Thomas is the only current justice calling for Roe’s repeal.

The real legal battleground will be over the limits of state regulation such as late-term abortion.

Democrats now demagogically claim that Barrett has been nominated to overturn Obamacare to “strip away pre-existing conditions protections.” A legal challenge is being heard by the Supreme Court on November 10.

Their fear-mongering about Judge Barrett is baseless. Court experts conclude this dubious lawsuit has almost no chance of overturning all provisions of ObamaCare — it’s a red herring.

Republican Senators should do their duty and confirm an excellent nominee.

Jim Hartman is an attorney residing in Genoa, Nevada. His email address is lawdocman1@aol.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0