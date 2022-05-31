Joey Gilbert, candidate for governor

I'm Joey Gilbert, and I'm running for governor to fix our state's problems and ensure a better future for our children. NO other candidate matches my knowledge of our state's problems, or my unique solutions.

EDUCATION

Fixing our public schools is my top priority. They are academically dysfunctional, morally broken, socially dangerous, and fiscally irresponsible. 70-95% of our public school students are functionally illiterate. If this situation is not changed, it will have a huge negative impact on both our state economy and our ability to maintain social services.

My first act on Day One as governor will be to declare a State of Emergency in our public schools and assume full control of them. I have an 8-Point Plan for how I will transform our schools From Worst-to-First within a matter of weeks.

WATER

I have a plan for changing Nevada's water shortage into a surplus. ALL the personal water usage in Nevada consumes only 17% of our annual supply. 70% of our annual water is consumed by agriculture: primarily because of inefficient irrigation methods. Alternative irrigation methods could reduce the amount needed to irrigate our crops by 30-40% or more, without losing any yield. I will sit down with ranchers and farmers to see what resources the State needs to supply in order to find a solution that mutually benefits our Northern agriculture sector, and our Southern population center and economic engine.

CRIME

Sheriff Joe Lombardo's out-of-control crime epidemic in Clark County has spread to the rural counties, infecting them with both Fentanyl and gang issues. Elko County Sheriff Aitor Narvazia's support of Lombardo's campaign for governor should be of great concern to voters.

I will stop this crime epidemic by taking the following two actions.

• Taking the handcuffs off our law enforcement officers and allowing them to do their jobs

• Using my legal expertise as an attorney to ensure that our courts and DA's do not let their political bias prevent them from rendering fair, impartial verdicts and sentencing.

HEALTHCARE DECISIONS

I will never allow our God-given freedoms and Constitutional rights to be abused like they were by governor Sisolak during his illegal and immoral Covid mandates. Schools, businesses, and churches will never again be unjustifiably shut-down. All Nevadans will be able to make their healthcare decisions based on Choice -- NOT Coercion.

As your Governor, I would utilize my moral courage and leadership ability to get ALL Nevadans working together for everyone's benefit.

