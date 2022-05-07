John 'Doc' Garrard, Democratic candidate for Assembly

Howdy, I am John “DOC” Garrard. The title given to corpsman usually in combat that come anywhere, anytime, any situation to take care of our servicemen and women. I swore an oath to the constitution. My main priorities are the youth in these communities, education, mental health issues including gun violence and suicide. Roads, fire, farming and mining issues in balance with public recreational uses.

I am a biologist and dad to a great bunch of kids. I am Great Basin born and bread and have family here, fourth generation from Basque, Scottish, Native American and Norse roots.

I grew up on a farm and the back of a horse. I have several degrees but worked as an enlisted serviceman in many areas of the military from special operations to medical research.

I inherited land in Elko County and live here fulltime.

I served the people of Wendover as an EMT and fireman, I belong to the DAV, VFW, and American Legion in Nevada.

I have made a pledge to work toward term limits for Senators and Congress, I am not a politician, but I have experience working on the renewable power law and got it passed so rural areas can have power.

I plan on holding all local and state officials accountable for their actions. I am well aware of the disconnect between Reno, Vegas and our communities and I always defend and speak up for our communities.

I want to get a central Nevada Veterans hospital and see youth centers in every community. I promise I am well respected within my own party and my family is bipartisan and I have no reason to play partisan politics. I follow the tenets of my religion and respect others.

I intend to do my job as elected and represent the people of District 33 as I have family from the district and the tribal areas. No one will be less represented or left out by me. I am here to listen, not be manipulated.

Anyone who knows me knows I care about people and children. My game warden uncle taught me hunting and fishing issues well. I was a shooting instructor and trained medical personnel in the military at the range.

I intend to do as good as or better job if I can than my predecessor and seek advice from him as I go. Go Vote!

