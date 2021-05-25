John Ellison: Coping with Covid at Legislature

To my constituents and fellow Nevadans:
We are finally hitting the end of the session. During this last week at the Nevada Legislature, I have been faced with the difficult decision to either sit in my office and try to vote by video where it is very difficult to hear, see and understand the events on the Assembly floor or to wear a mask the entire time and remain in the Assembly Chamber.
Faced with this decision, I chose to do whatever is necessary to understand each bill I was voting on and make certain that I am not missing or not being fully informed about the important issues brought before the Assembly. It has always been and still is my commitment to my constituents and the citizens of Nevada that I always do what I feel is best for this state.
The last 10 days are the most important in the Nevada Legislature. It is a time when all bills have been heard in committee and are then brought to the floor and voted on. Many of these bills are the bills affecting the budget. It is also when all representatives must be able to vote for or against the bills they feel are best for their constituents.
I do not support a Covid-19 vaccine passport. As a personal decision, I have chosen not to take the vaccine, however, I respect everyone’s choice to either take the vaccine or not to. I believe everyone should make their own decision based on what they believe is best for themselves, their families, and community.
Since the Governor lifted the mask mandate there have been hundreds of people in and out of this building. As I stated above, I chose not to take the vaccine, and therefore, have to either remain in my office or attend floor session. I chose to wear a mask. I am doing what I feel I must do to represent the people of my district.