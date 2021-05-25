John Ellison: Coping with Covid at Legislature

To my constituents and fellow Nevadans:

We are finally hitting the end of the session. During this last week at the Nevada Legislature, I have been faced with the difficult decision to either sit in my office and try to vote by video where it is very difficult to hear, see and understand the events on the Assembly floor or to wear a mask the entire time and remain in the Assembly Chamber.

Faced with this decision, I chose to do whatever is necessary to understand each bill I was voting on and make certain that I am not missing or not being fully informed about the important issues brought before the Assembly. It has always been and still is my commitment to my constituents and the citizens of Nevada that I always do what I feel is best for this state.

The last 10 days are the most important in the Nevada Legislature. It is a time when all bills have been heard in committee and are then brought to the floor and voted on. Many of these bills are the bills affecting the budget. It is also when all representatives must be able to vote for or against the bills they feel are best for their constituents.