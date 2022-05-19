John Patrick Rice, candidate for Regent

As a professional in higher education for nearly 30 years, I am eager to bring my experience to the Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents. Having worked as a professor, administrator and leader in higher education, I have unique skills and perspectives that will enhance the experience of Nevada’s college students. The future of Nevada’s workforce, professional education and research must be stewarded by professionals committed to guiding NSHE into the second quarter of the 21st Century. I am such a candidate.

To assure the strength of higher education throughout Nevada I will work to promote access in rural and urban communities with capital investment in both brick and mortar and online learning infrastructure. Online instruction cannot be the default for rural students. Rather, we must continue to invest in in-person instruction in order to provide professionals in health care, education and mining in rural Nevada. We must also strengthen the partnerships established with rural school districts to assure quality dual-enrollment opportunities for qualified high school students. Continued investment in broadband capacities at rural campuses and centers will increase the effectiveness of instruction throughout rural Nevada.

Because of the excellent work of the faculty and staff at Great Basin College, NSHE has in place a world-class distance education program. GBC already instructs students in every Nevada county, in nearly 40 states in the US, and in several countries across the globe. NSHE can capitalize on GBC’s accomplishments in distance learning and increase its world-wide reach.

NSHE can leverage millions of dollars in capital investment the City of Elko and its private-sector partners are making in high-speed fiber-optic broadband. With all of the infrastructure in place, Elko is the obvious choice for the creation of the Nevada System of Higher Education Center for Distance Learning. The expansion of Distance Learning on the GBC Elko campus will bring good, high-paying jobs to our community. It will also bring additional revenues to NSHE that can enhance its brick-and-mortar operations.

Finally, questions remain over governance of NSHE. I will engage the Board of Regents in a transformation of its operations. The Board of Regents must be smaller, consideration must be given to a hybrid-board of elected and appointed members, and it must be seated with professionals who have the expertise to make policy for an organization in control of billions of dollars in taxpayer money, student fees, and assets.

