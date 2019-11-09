Kamala Harris: Investing in rural Nevada

I often say that we have so much more in common than what separates us. All of us — no matter where we live — want affordable health care for ourselves and our family when we need it, a quality education in our neighborhood for our children, the chance to earn a good living right in our community, and clean air to breathe and water to drink.
But many families living in rural America, including the over 277,000 Nevadans living throughout the rural parts of the Battle Born State, have been left behind by years of broken promises. President Trump claimed he would “produce phenomenal health care,” but 10 percent of rural Nevadans live in a county that’s considered a health care professional shortage area. Trump said he would “foster enhanced broadband access for rural America,” but 100,000 Nevadans still live in a place with no wired Internet.
Rural Nevadans aren’t looking for more empty promises. They want a real partner in the White House who will listen and help to address the challenges their families and communities face. That’s exactly what I intend to do as president.
First, I’ll create a rural jobs tax credit of up to $10,000 a year for businesses that create jobs in rural communities. And for our tribal communities, I’ll establish a new $100 billion Rural Investment Fund in Indian Country and micropolitan areas to support businesses that create jobs and enhance development in rural areas.
I’ll also make needed investments in rural health care. Nevada has just 13 critical access hospitals and 15 rural health clinics for a state of over 110,000 square miles, and 50 percent of Nevada’s rural hospitals are at risk of closure. In a life-threatening emergency, many rural Nevadans have no choice but to rely on costly air ambulances to transport them to the nearest hospital — and then get stuck with a $40,000 bill. My health care plan will help at least 1 in 8 rural Americans receive care that they wouldn’t otherwise receive and will ensure that rural hospitals and clinics have the funding and workforce necessary to serve their communities.
We also need to expand access to women’s and mental health services in rural communities.
Nevada made great progress this year when the legislature and Gov. Sisolak approved $6 million in statewide family planning grants and funding to expand community behavioral health centers statewide, adding more lifelines for mental health and substance abuse treatment in rural communities — but we can do more. To solve the shortage of obstetric and mental health care in rural Nevada, I’ll invest in expanding telehealth, workforce training, and incentives to attract more providers.
When I campaigned in northern Nevada in April, I met with teachers from Douglas County who told me of their frustrations.
My largest-ever federal investment in our teachers will give the average Nevada public school teacher a $15,000 raise. I’ll also invest $80 billion to ensure 100 percent of households in America have access to affordable broadband by the end of my first term and work to expand transit solutions like the National Rural Transit Assistance Program.
One of the most critical issues facing rural Nevadans is conservation — of the water supply, unique ecosystems, and our beautiful public lands, like the Ruby Mountains. When I’m president, we’ll end fossil fuel extraction on public lands, ramp up renewable energy development, and protect our public lands. We also know that by 2050, wildfires are projected to burn twice as much land across the West each year. My administration will use science-based forest management to foster healthy forests and mitigate wildfire risks.
Finally, we must speak truth: we’re pumping the West dry. We allocate 500 billion gallons more than the Colorado River produces on average every year. My Water Justice Act invests $20 billion in a diverse portfolio of sustainable water solutions. There’s no silver bullet to this crisis, and that’s why I’ll bring together all stakeholders, including indigenous community members, to draw on their expertise and experience for solutions to the western water crisis.
As I’ve traveled throughout Nevada and the country, I’ve listened to the challenges rural families face, and as president, I’ll keep listening. With farmers, ranchers, business owners, tribes, and other rural Americans sitting at the table, I’ll deliver real solutions to lift up our rural communities – including jobs, health care, and connectivity, and provide investments and subsidies to spur growth and development.
