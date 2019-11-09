Kamala Harris: Investing in rural Nevada

I’ll also make needed investments in rural health care. Nevada has just 13 critical access hospitals and 15 rural health clinics for a state of over 110,000 square miles, and 50 percent of Nevada’s rural hospitals are at risk of closure. In a life-threatening emergency, many rural Nevadans have no choice but to rely on costly air ambulances to transport them to the nearest hospital — and then get stuck with a $40,000 bill. My health care plan will help at least 1 in 8 rural Americans receive care that they wouldn’t otherwise receive and will ensure that rural hospitals and clinics have the funding and workforce necessary to serve their communities.

We also need to expand access to women’s and mental health services in rural communities.

Nevada made great progress this year when the legislature and Gov. Sisolak approved $6 million in statewide family planning grants and funding to expand community behavioral health centers statewide, adding more lifelines for mental health and substance abuse treatment in rural communities — but we can do more. To solve the shortage of obstetric and mental health care in rural Nevada, I’ll invest in expanding telehealth, workforce training, and incentives to attract more providers.

When I campaigned in northern Nevada in April, I met with teachers from Douglas County who told me of their frustrations.