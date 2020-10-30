Lauburu: Dad voted the right way

Dad came from Spain in 1948 to herd sheep in Nevada at a time when there were more livestock than people. He didn’t speak English and arrived with five dollars in his pocket. He started work on the same day he set foot in Elko County. “Here, you can be somebody,” he’d tell me later.
In late November 1956, Dad took a citizenship test and became an American, raising his right hand, swearing allegiance to the U.S. Constitution and to this land he had come to love so much.
“One t’ing I do, first t’ing,” he told me in broken English, “is I vote. We no had dhat in Spain.”
He remembered the occasion fondly. He showered first because you can’t vote when you’re dirty, and he put on a white shirt and clean clothes, and then went to the local courthouse. His first vote was cast for John F Kennedy in 1960. “He was young. I was young. It was right,” said dad. He smiled and felt proud. “I eat one big steak after dhat, and take one high-ball, dhen go change dhe clothes, and go back to work.”
When I listened to him recount these moments, I saw in his face and demeanor a kind of sincere reverence as if the act of voting itself held greater value than merely slipping paper into a slot. As an immigrant from Spain, he understood the alternative, a nation under authoritarian rule where power flowed from the might of armies not the sovereignty of people, where the law protected elite despots not common citizens. It was different in America, and always had been — he knew that, he felt that, and he wanted me and my sisters to know and feel that too.
When I was in the sixth grade, he took me with him to vote. We bumped along in his brown chevy from Southside Elementary to the Stockmen’s Hotel where Elko had moved its polling. He got a ballot, which he let me carry to a makeshift booth with a red-white-and-blue curtain. Inside, it felt like a cathedral, quiet and solemn, as dad looked up and down the ballot and marked what he wanted to mark. Then he pulled the curtain back and let me put the ballot in a box.
“Who’d you vote for?” I asked.
“Reagan,” he said.
I didn’t know who Reagan was, but dad did. He chose people who felt right to him. It was more about a feeling than about any hardcore policy position. He liked honesty and courage and knew a charlatan a mile away. Four years later, he would vote for Reagan again.
When I turned 18, dad asked, “You sign up to vote?” It was his first question, and of course, I told him I had. “You vote. Got to vote,” he emphasized. And I always have, never missing a vote, even in Afghanistan where I served in the middle of a war zone.
Even when politics seem ugly and poisonous, and candidates seem unworthy of a vote cast with the reverence of my father, I still hold Election Day in the highest esteem. The reason is simple. My vote is more about me, a free man living in a free society, than it is about flawed candidates screeching for recognition. My vote is my voice. It matters. I make it matter. Dad knew that too — “Here you can be somebody.”
Late in his life, when age relegated him to a cane and then a walker, dad’s ballot came in the mail. He sat at the kitchen table and fixed his glasses and looked over the ballot as he had when I first went with him in the sixth grade. His eyes failing, he asked me to read for him. His hand weak and shaking, he asked me to fill-in the ovals. We reviewed the ballot a couple times and stuffed it in an envelope. “You vote. Got to vote,” he said.
Dad’s no longer with us, but each time I vote, I think of his words and veneration, his honor as a citizen, his duty to all those in his life who did not have the franchise, so many family members in Spain and so many, even now, in much of the world.
So this November, in just a few more days, of course I’ll vote. I’ll rise early and shower and put on a white shirt and clean clothes. Then I’ll vote.
“Got to vote.” Dad will be with me, I’m sure.
