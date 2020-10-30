Lauburu: Dad voted the right way

Dad came from Spain in 1948 to herd sheep in Nevada at a time when there were more livestock than people. He didn’t speak English and arrived with five dollars in his pocket. He started work on the same day he set foot in Elko County. “Here, you can be somebody,” he’d tell me later.

In late November 1956, Dad took a citizenship test and became an American, raising his right hand, swearing allegiance to the U.S. Constitution and to this land he had come to love so much.

“One t’ing I do, first t’ing,” he told me in broken English, “is I vote. We no had dhat in Spain.”

He remembered the occasion fondly. He showered first because you can’t vote when you’re dirty, and he put on a white shirt and clean clothes, and then went to the local courthouse. His first vote was cast for John F Kennedy in 1960. “He was young. I was young. It was right,” said dad. He smiled and felt proud. “I eat one big steak after dhat, and take one high-ball, dhen go change dhe clothes, and go back to work.”