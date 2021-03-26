Lauburu: Empty houses

After my younger sister, Amy, who is 12 years my junior, left home for college, I talked with dad on the phone. He seemed more garrulous than usual. He wanted to stay on the line, chattering and listening. He kept opening new rounds of meaningless chit-chat, which was so unlike his stoic, abbreviated, matter-of-fact style. Then after a long pause, he said, “Ya know, one empty house, it full of noises.”
After hanging up, I chewed on his sentiment, tucked it away, and forgot about it until June last year.
I was sitting with an older friend of mine, Charles or Charlie, as we all call him. He’s in his 70s, closer to 80. He lost his beloved Martha, wife of 52 years, to Covid.
“She went so fast,” he said. “One day walking around, smiling, laughing. Next day, she can’t get her breath, and we go to the hospital.”
Two days later, Martha died.
Charlie took off his glasses and wept in front of me. “They wouldn’t let me be there. I couldn’t touch her. And now, I can’t even god damn bury her? That’s what they say! That’s what they say! That’s not right — It’s not right.” I agreed it wasn’t, and I cried for Charlie too.
Charlie’s family drove in from a thousand miles rather than fly. I had taken over a pot of beans (as mom had taught me). The sad and solemn day passed. Then a week passed, then a month, then several months.
I checked on Charlie as often as I could. In September, we sat and talked on his patio and sipped morning coffee. His face was drawn, the lines more deeply etched, and his silver hair was long and unkempt. He looked tormented, if not older.
“I sit on the couch and think I hear her in the other room,” he said. “I call out, ‘What do you need?’ because I think she’s yelling at me. But there’s no response.”
Then it comes to me, and I tell him, “An empty house is full of noises.”
“Well, isn’t that something to say,” he responds. “So true. So true. Too many memories here. Too many noises. And they hurt. God damn if they don’t hurt!”
“If there’s too many noises, Charlie, a different house might be quieter. Ever think of that?”
“Oh never,” he said. “This is our home. If there are noises, those noises are her — her arranging drawers, her shuffling papers and magazines, her paints and brushes, her little sneezes. She says bless you to herself.” He smiled and chuckled. “Cutest thing. I don’t want to get rid of the noises. I want more of them.”
“But if they hurt you, Charlie?”
“The noises don’t hurt,” he said. “That’s all I got. If the noises go, she goes. I couldn’t bear that.”
We sipped our coffee in the warm sun. It had been three months since Martha’s departure. It wasn’t yet a death, at least not by Charlie’s reckoning. I respected his delayed grief.
“What hurts,” he said suddenly, “is remembering something that once was, something that didn’t need remembering until then because it was always there in front of you, flesh and blood, and so you didn’t have to remember it. But having to remember it for the first time, rather than see it or hear it or touch it or feel it, that’s what hurts most.”
I held my coffee, listened, and nodded.
“I’m not making any sense,” he said.
“You’re making plenty sense,” I replied.
“Let me see, Charlie, if I can say this without flubbing it. My dad once told me something that his Basque momma had taught him back in Spain. He said, ‘One thread is longer than one needle.’ Dad said that to me after he had argued with mom, and what he meant was that the thread of a whole life is longer than a single argument, even if the prick of an argument draws blood. But what it can also mean, I think, is that the pain of one moment can’t erase the long thread of a whole life together.”
Charlie cried, and I let him cry, there in the September sun on his patio. We must have sat for two hours, nursing the same cups of coffee, not saying much more of anything.
I hadn’t seen Charlie since September, but I received a Christmas card from him. It said simply, “The house is quiet. Merry Christmas to you. Love, Charlie.”
I have to make an effort to see him after the new year, I told myself.
Late in February, I received a call. It was Charlie’s son. He told me his father had passed away the night before, asleep in bed, quietly and peacefully.
I hung up and sighed big and stood in the quiet of my own home. Then I started a pot of beans on the stove.
I stopped by Charlie’s house to pay my respects. Out on the patio, there for just a moment, I thought I saw Charlie, sipping coffee and jabbering. I heard his voice, I swear I did. Then it was gone.
A small pain rose in my gut. Empty houses are full of noises.