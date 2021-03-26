Lauburu: Empty houses

We sipped our coffee in the warm sun. It had been three months since Martha’s departure. It wasn’t yet a death, at least not by Charlie’s reckoning. I respected his delayed grief.

“What hurts,” he said suddenly, “is remembering something that once was, something that didn’t need remembering until then because it was always there in front of you, flesh and blood, and so you didn’t have to remember it. But having to remember it for the first time, rather than see it or hear it or touch it or feel it, that’s what hurts most.”

I held my coffee, listened, and nodded.

“I’m not making any sense,” he said.

“You’re making plenty sense,” I replied.

“Let me see, Charlie, if I can say this without flubbing it. My dad once told me something that his Basque momma had taught him back in Spain. He said, ‘One thread is longer than one needle.’ Dad said that to me after he had argued with mom, and what he meant was that the thread of a whole life is longer than a single argument, even if the prick of an argument draws blood. But what it can also mean, I think, is that the pain of one moment can’t erase the long thread of a whole life together.”