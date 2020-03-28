Lauburu: Find the helpers

Of course, she had no medical training, and at her age, she would have been at high-risk. But in her own way, she would have helped, somehow. She would have shared all she had to give. She would have been whom she’s always been, a helper, as so many of the Basque had been of her generation.

Mom’s lesson is not lost on me. Among the sad images on television or over the internet, of people scrambling and hoarding, of fights in grocery stores and even outright theft in parking lots, I look for the helpers, the ones who lift up others. Those are the memories I want to keep of this dark time, memories of helpers, like mom.

Those are memories, I hope, that we all want of this terrible episode in world history. I don’t see why we can’t have them. In fact, the Basque have risen so far so fast, I submit, exactly because their spirit aligns with the American spirit.

We are a nation of helpers; we always have been. In the darkest hours, we have flicked on a bright light to help people out of madness. We have raised our goodness like a sword to defend the needy and most vulnerable. To help is to be American; to be American is to help. Like the Basque, we rise together. May we never lose that calling.