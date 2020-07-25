Lauburu: Gernikako Arbola

“Jesus Cristo!” said Dad. I chuckled.

Four or five men would have had to clasp hands to surround the trunk. It had been planted in 1742, second in line, and died from fungus 150 years later in 1892. Rarely had I seen a tree with such massive girth as if I were Gulliver, washed up on a Brogdignagian shore where the soil had been blessed with magic waters.

Yet as old and huge as it was, this tree hadn’t been the oldest nor the largest of the lineage.

Planted in the 14th century, the original oak grew on the same spot as the sapling and spanned 450 years of life. It thrived alongside the Basque who gathered under it each month to hold public assembly.

Beneath its knotted and ancient branches, the Basque debated the issues of the day and made laws. They swore allegiance to protect the fueras, or freedoms, of the Basque people, long before modern Spain, long before the British Magna Carta, and long before our own Declaration of Independence.

As I watched dad study the tree, the sapling of today and the trunk of yesteryear, he flickered subtle sparks of reverence and pride, real emotion. Ordinarily stoic, he was tough to read, but the feeling was there. Only a son would notice it.