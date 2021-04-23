Lauburu: In my mind’s eye

Across these groups, the study found micro-plastics in 50 percent of all samples. Worse, the pace with which micro-plastics are collecting in water, sediment, and biota is accelerating, not declining.

Anyone who hears this news knows in his gut that it’s not good. But then, it’s natural to ask, how bad could it be? What if there is a micro-plastic, or even a few, the size of sesame seeds, in a fish or bird or floating in the water? In short, why should we care?

One answer is that when a creature on land or sea ingests a micro-plastic, it becomes part of our food supply and invariably ends up on our dinner plate. Micro-plastics have also found their way into our drinking water. In the United States, about 94 percent of tap water and 93 percent of bottled water contain micro-plastics. Human health is under assault every moment of every day by the plastic we dump on land and sea all around us.

Another reason we should care is that a growing body of evidence shows that micro-plastics are disrupting the reproductive cycles of fish, bird, amphibian, crustacean, and plants. This disruption, in turn, upsets a delicate balance in the eco-system. Left unchecked, sea life could decline in number and variety, and even race suddenly toward extinction.