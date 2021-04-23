Lauburu: In my mind’s eye

The Bay of Biscay, in the elbow of Spain and France, lives as a bright blue and green emerald in my mind’s eye. I’ve visited. I’ve seen. I’ve swum.
In its waters, I’ve felt the soul of the sea rich with Basque history and life and beauty, and I worry that day by day, it pulses a little less blue, a little less lively, and a little less beautiful.
Pluck out a cod or anchovy, as Basque have done for centuries, and there in the fishy fleshy parts, you’ll find plastic. Examine the bellies of gulls and albatross, of cormorant and shag, of gannet and shearwater, and there you’ll find plastic. Look in the coral, or in the tendrils of anemone, or in the blow holes of whales and dolphins, or in so, so many cubic feet of water, and there you’ll find plastic.
Plastic, or rather micro-plastic, the size of a sesame seed, is everywhere. It shows up in the coastal waters of every continent, even Antarctica. There are over 14 million tons on the sea floor, 150 million tons on the surface, and about 300 million tons in between. Each year, we dump another 10-30 million tons into the oceanic lungs of our planet.
The Bay of Biscay fares better than most water bodies according to a recent study by the University of the Basque Country in Gipuzkoa. Yet, the findings are still troubling, if not frustratingly sad.
The University reviewed all the research about the Bay of Biscay within five sample groups — sub-surface waters, surface waters, marine sediments, beach sediments, and an array of animal and plant life.
Across these groups, the study found micro-plastics in 50 percent of all samples. Worse, the pace with which micro-plastics are collecting in water, sediment, and biota is accelerating, not declining.
Anyone who hears this news knows in his gut that it’s not good. But then, it’s natural to ask, how bad could it be? What if there is a micro-plastic, or even a few, the size of sesame seeds, in a fish or bird or floating in the water? In short, why should we care?
One answer is that when a creature on land or sea ingests a micro-plastic, it becomes part of our food supply and invariably ends up on our dinner plate. Micro-plastics have also found their way into our drinking water. In the United States, about 94 percent of tap water and 93 percent of bottled water contain micro-plastics. Human health is under assault every moment of every day by the plastic we dump on land and sea all around us.
Another reason we should care is that a growing body of evidence shows that micro-plastics are disrupting the reproductive cycles of fish, bird, amphibian, crustacean, and plants. This disruption, in turn, upsets a delicate balance in the eco-system. Left unchecked, sea life could decline in number and variety, and even race suddenly toward extinction.
Without abundant life, the Bay of Biscay becomes less beautiful, less lively, less the blue and green emerald in my mind’s eye. The Bay’s long history loses some of its luster too, a history of Basque men on boats built with Basque hands, working sunup to sundown, bringing in a catch, feeding families and small towns along the shoreline. From ancient times, life gave life, and now life is waning amid the excesses of modern convenience. That’s nothing short of tragic.
I’m left wondering what I or anyone can do. The ideas aren’t rocket science. We can reduce our use of plastics, increase recycling rates, and prevent littering. We can improve textiles to reduce the shed of plastic fibers. We can add filters to washers to collect micro-plastic before it enters public water systems.
Most of all, we can spread the word about the ubiquitous contamination of micro-plastics, not only in the Bay of Biscay, but in every body of water on the planet. Through broader understanding, people everywhere might demand stronger policies to preserve aquatic habitats.
If we do nothing, it’s possible that Mother Nature, as she often does, could take matters into her own hands. Just as micro-plastics have disrupted the reproductive cycles of life at sea, early studies have begun to link the dramatic decline in human fertility to the chemicals found in plastic.
If humans won’t reduce plastic, maybe Mother Nature will reduce humans. That’s worse than tragedy; that’s an existential threat. I can’t contemplate that, not even in my mind’s eye.