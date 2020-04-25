Lauburu: It’s in the blood

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For Christmas 2018, I bought 23andMe kits for my family to map the ethnic and geographic origins of our DNA. As a Basque, I never doubted, of course, that a fair chunk of my DNA would derive from northeastern Spain. But Spain sits at the crossroads between Europe and Africa. I was curious what other peoples of the world, after so many millennia, might have crept into my family tree, and more generally, the family tree of the Basque.

After spitting in a tube, and mailing back my kit, the results were returned in a few weeks. Yup! I’m Basque alright, 96.2 percent to be exact, and 3.8 percent unidentified genetic mishmash. No surprise here.

But what did surprise me was the overwhelming concentration of my Basqueness. Talking with Basque friends who had taken the same DNA test, I learned their results came back with equal concentrations.

How remarkable, I thought. For thousands of years, tribal hordes had invaded Spain and France from all directions, then came the Roman Empire from the North, then the Moors from Africa. Trampled by countless conquests and defeats, Europe became a hodgepodge of mixed genes and cultural evolutions. Yet through it all, apparently, the Basque retained their identity, their allegiance to each other, their isolation, and yes, in large measure, the purity of their blood.