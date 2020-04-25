Lauburu: It’s in the blood

For Christmas 2018, I bought 23andMe kits for my family to map the ethnic and geographic origins of our DNA. As a Basque, I never doubted, of course, that a fair chunk of my DNA would derive from northeastern Spain. But Spain sits at the crossroads between Europe and Africa. I was curious what other peoples of the world, after so many millennia, might have crept into my family tree, and more generally, the family tree of the Basque.
After spitting in a tube, and mailing back my kit, the results were returned in a few weeks. Yup! I’m Basque alright, 96.2 percent to be exact, and 3.8 percent unidentified genetic mishmash. No surprise here.
But what did surprise me was the overwhelming concentration of my Basqueness. Talking with Basque friends who had taken the same DNA test, I learned their results came back with equal concentrations.
How remarkable, I thought. For thousands of years, tribal hordes had invaded Spain and France from all directions, then came the Roman Empire from the North, then the Moors from Africa. Trampled by countless conquests and defeats, Europe became a hodgepodge of mixed genes and cultural evolutions. Yet through it all, apparently, the Basque retained their identity, their allegiance to each other, their isolation, and yes, in large measure, the purity of their blood.
As a tongue-in-cheek explanation, an anthropologist friend of mine suggested that maybe the Basque were too ugly to marry off to anyone but another Basque. Of course, that’s not true. All Basque, I told her, are beautiful people.
A more likely reason for the concentration is the value that Basques placed, and continue to place, on the strength of their common bonds — language, beliefs, culture, even physiology. Those bonds kept them safe against the teeming hordes, the Romans, the Moors, and later, even the Nationalists. To dilute these unique distinctions would have diminished the Basque over time, scattering them into the genetic stew of Europe. Reinforcing these qualities, generation after generation, multiplied their strength, security, and resiliency.
What it also did is preserve certain outstanding features in Basque blood. Two traits stand out as most profound.
First, nearly 55 percent of Basques have Type O blood, the universal blood type. It’s the highest concentration in the world. Basques can give their blood to others, including Type A, Type B, and Type AB recipients, but we can’t receive their blood in return. In fact, Type B blood among the Basque is nearly non-existent, which is an equally powerful curiosity. One might say that Basques as a people are givers not receivers. It’s in our blood.
Second, about 85 percent of humans have what’s called RH-positive blood. The name derives from Rhesus monkeys who carry the protein, as do all primates. Lacking the RH protein means a person has RH-negative blood.
Nearly 35 percent of Basques have RH-negative blood, which represents the highest concentration anywhere in the world. Discovering this fact might help explain why my 23andMe test came back as it did, even though the reasoning may not be so obvious.
If a Basque woman who is RH-negative has a child with a man who is RH-positive, she would likely deliver her first child without challenge. But after the first, she will have developed an antibody against the RH protein, which will increase the chance of miscarriages and stillborns.
Modern medicine can fix this mismatch and prevent these sad outcomes, of course, but during centuries past, Basques who had children with non-Basques were often limited to a single child and then suffered complications with future pregnancies. By contrast, Basques who had children with other Basques had more offspring and perpetuated the purity of Basque bloodlines.
These unique features of Basque blood — Type O and RH-negative — lead to a more profound observation. Before A, B, and AB blood types, there was Type O only. Before RH-positive, there was RH-negative. A good portion of the Basque have retained the original blueprint from which new blood types and the RH factor evolved starting 600,000 years ago. In short, Basque blood is old, it’s really old, the oldest in Europe, perhaps one of the oldest in the world.
Based on recent DNA discoveries, another group of hominids shared this original blueprint of Type O and RH-negative blood. In fact, my 23andMe test results mentioned these hominids, and pointed out that a higher than normal part of their DNA is mixed with my own.
We call these hominids Neanderthals.
