Lauburu: Keep your own sweat

The Basque are 34% more likely than other Americans to earn their daily bread as self-employed entrepreneurs rather than salaried employees working for someone else. Remarkably, this data has remained relatively constant over the past few decades for which data is available.

I’m cautious, of course, as anyone should be, about statistical conclusions that compare small homogenous groups like the Basque with much larger heterogeneous groups like all Americans.

Nevertheless, as I think back on mom and dad who owned two businesses, and so many Basque friends who have owned or still own a business, I tend to believe this statistical outcome. The Basque gravitate toward entrepreneurship.

Perhaps the bigger question is why?

From time to time, dad would tell me, “Keep your own sweat.” What he meant is that the work of his own hands would accrue to himself or to someone else, and in his estimation, he preferred that his work accrued to himself. “Don’t give it away,” he’d admonish.

He liked building sweat equity, and so do I. But if I’m honest with myself, the advice might have a genesis in a deeper, stronger characteristic among the Basque that I’ve witnessed my whole life, namely their penchant for stubbornly doing things their own way, unbending and uncompromising.