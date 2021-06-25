Lauburu: Keep your own sweat

My technology company is Arbola. I named it after Gernikako Arbola, the tree of the Basque, that has stood (or its successors have stood) in Gernika, Spain since before America’s Declaration of Independence. There, as a mighty oak, it symbolized and still does, the freedom of the Basque people.
Over the last three months, I negotiated the sale of one of my company’s software products. Arriving at a deal, 16 agreements later, with lawyers and accountants coming out my ears, proved to be a grueling experience, though in the end, the final outcome was right and worthwhile.
Lord, I thought, who would ever choose to endure this ordeal? The difficult transaction made me think of so many Basque friends who, over the years, have built and sold businesses of their own in Nevada, Idaho, and California — restaurants and delis, law firms and construction companies, car dealerships and manufacturing plants, travel shops and candy boutiques, and yes, even other technology corporations.
I know lots of entrepreneurs, I thought. But then I wondered: Is it that I know lots of entrepreneurs, or is it that I know lots of Basque who tend to be entrepreneurs more than the average? It was a puzzling question, and I set out to answer it.
I turned to the U.S. Census, which is a treasure trove of analytical gifts. In the population and employment data, I found a quantitative answer.
The Basque are 34% more likely than other Americans to earn their daily bread as self-employed entrepreneurs rather than salaried employees working for someone else. Remarkably, this data has remained relatively constant over the past few decades for which data is available.
I’m cautious, of course, as anyone should be, about statistical conclusions that compare small homogenous groups like the Basque with much larger heterogeneous groups like all Americans.
Nevertheless, as I think back on mom and dad who owned two businesses, and so many Basque friends who have owned or still own a business, I tend to believe this statistical outcome. The Basque gravitate toward entrepreneurship.
Perhaps the bigger question is why?
From time to time, dad would tell me, “Keep your own sweat.” What he meant is that the work of his own hands would accrue to himself or to someone else, and in his estimation, he preferred that his work accrued to himself. “Don’t give it away,” he’d admonish.
He liked building sweat equity, and so do I. But if I’m honest with myself, the advice might have a genesis in a deeper, stronger characteristic among the Basque that I’ve witnessed my whole life, namely their penchant for stubbornly doing things their own way, unbending and uncompromising.
With the smallest bit of imagination, anyone can envision how rigidity in a work place might run afoul of co-workers to say nothing of a boss, and while Basque might tolerate for a time, they don’t often tolerate forever. “If you want something done the right way,” mom would chime, “you got to do it yourself.” Over the centuries, that rigidity has preserved Basque identity against encroachment by Romans, Spanish, and Moors.
All of these things — sweat equity, stubbornness, rigidity — harken back to the name of my company, Arbola, and what that tree standing in Gernika has represented for so many Basque generations.
It can be summed up in a word — independence — of language and culture, of song and dance, of flag and family, of laws and governance. It’s a powerful thread that winds through generations of Basque hearts, binding one to the other, knitting an impenetrable wall, century after century, against forces that try to diminish, dilute, or destroy them.
That independent spirit — and that’s what it is — a spirit — spilled over into everyday life. It compelled Basque to build ships, to whale and explore, to cross an ocean, to settle in new and distant lands, and to put down roots and raise families.
And now in a land of the free, that independence aligns perfectly with entrepreneurship. The Basque can call the shots. They can make the decisions. They can stamp their imprimatur on the world. Then they get all the successes, and they endure all the failures. In short, they keep all their sweat.