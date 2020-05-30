Lauburu: Lessons from a Basque nursing home

A Basque nursing home sits amid lovely pine and fir trees in Gernika, Spain. The nearly 100 residents are on average older than 80 years with a few more than a century. When Covid-19 crept as shadow over the land, this Basque nursing home responded differently than all the others.
“I am staying home with my other family!” said home director Visi Garcia.
Nurses moved into the care facility with residents. Then the place was locked down — for real! No one got in. No one got out. Food and supplies were disinfected before moving them inside. Temperatures were taken regularly. Visitations were denied.
Forty percent of the 29,000 corona deaths in Spain have come from nursing homes. This tragedy has played out over and over around the world as the virus has attacked our elders with unrelenting ferocity.
As early as February, we saw this telltale sign in our own country when corona burned through nursing homes in King County, Washington.
Since then, over a third of all corona deaths in America have been residents or workers of nursing homes. In several states, they account for more than half.
The homes where we send our grandmothers and grandfathers to live out their golden years are now referred to as “death pits.”
But not in Gernika, Spain, the heart of Basque Country. Residents and staff living together at the Basque nursing home still go about their days talking, doing puzzles, sleeping, sitting quietly, eating, and drinking wine.
In their sealed facility, the virus has no quarter and no victims. This little town, nestled in the Pyrenees, got the policy right, and it’s hard to find many that have.
We might draw several important lessons by this one example. First, corona has not yet run its course around the world. It’s still spreading, still mutating. Worse, it will return in the fall and winter with renewed vigor according to our best epidemiologists.
There’s still a need to fortify our nursing homes and protect our grandparents. To ignore what we now know about who and what have been most vulnerable would be nothing short of colossal negligence. The Basque nursing home gives us a blueprint of what works, and how to deploy it. May we be wise enough to heed the lesson.
Second, a specific, targeted policy is usually better than a blanket policy. Too often blanket policies miss their mark, prove vastly more costly, and produce unintended consequences or collateral damage. A big net snags dolphins as well as tuna. Worst of all, blanket policies spread scarce resources over too broad an area, limiting their effectiveness at a time when resources are most in demand.
The Basque nursing home shows that doing absolutely nothing on one hand or embracing a blanket policy on the other is a narrative of extremes and a false choice. As a middle ground, focusing an intense laser beam on the problem may prove more productive than using a weak bulb that casts a gray pall over everything.
Third, in the vernacular of wonks, keep-it-simple-stupid (KISS) is a guiding principle. Anything complicated, few understand and even fewer follow. The best policy is simple, easy to understand, and effective. It produces results.
The Basque nursing home example is so simple that anyone who hears it understands intuitively that it must work. With surgical precision, it strikes the viral spread exactly where it likes to spread. The policy is a scalpel not a cudgel. It spares grandma and grandpa, and that’s what we’re after.
The final lesson can only come with a broad sweep of history. Decades from now, scientists, economists, and historians will evaluate America’s approach, nay the world’s approach, to the Covid-19 pandemic.
They will ask, “Were the governments of the world right to shut down their economies to slow the spread of the virus, or did everyone get it wrong?” Then and there the debate will rage.
We can’t know the judgment of history regarding our Covid-19 actions. But whatever that judgment, out of fairness, we must include our current misery and the misery soon to come — 14.7% unemployment in April, over 20.5 million lost jobs in a month, a national debt passing $25 trillion, an untold number of bankruptcies, foreclosures, and evictions, and an incalculable loss of private savings and retirement funds. The miseries worldwide are even greater.
Let us hope that the judgment of history looks too at what might have been — middle ground solutions like the Basque nursing home and others — that saved lives and livelihoods, and charted a simpler path out of darkness into light.
