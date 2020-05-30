Lauburu: Lessons from a Basque nursing home

In their sealed facility, the virus has no quarter and no victims. This little town, nestled in the Pyrenees, got the policy right, and it’s hard to find many that have.

We might draw several important lessons by this one example. First, corona has not yet run its course around the world. It’s still spreading, still mutating. Worse, it will return in the fall and winter with renewed vigor according to our best epidemiologists.

There’s still a need to fortify our nursing homes and protect our grandparents. To ignore what we now know about who and what have been most vulnerable would be nothing short of colossal negligence. The Basque nursing home gives us a blueprint of what works, and how to deploy it. May we be wise enough to heed the lesson.

Second, a specific, targeted policy is usually better than a blanket policy. Too often blanket policies miss their mark, prove vastly more costly, and produce unintended consequences or collateral damage. A big net snags dolphins as well as tuna. Worst of all, blanket policies spread scarce resources over too broad an area, limiting their effectiveness at a time when resources are most in demand.