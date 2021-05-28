Lauburu: Mother's Milk

The old man filled the sack as dad fished in his pocket for the flour coins. He held back a few for the cigarettes and gave over the rest.

“Not enough,” said the old man.

Dad held out the remaining coins in his palm and the old man took them all. He gave dad the bag of milk and shut the door.

Lord, thought dad, what to do, what to do, milk without cigarettes and all the money gone.

On the quiet road, alone, he had an idea. Dad walked two more miles to a house he’d visited before. An old woman lived there.

Once when he had passed, he had seen her in the yard tending a garden and she had waved at him. He had stopped and talked for what seemed like an hour. She had been friendly and kind, and by the look of her home, better off than most at that time. As dad had bid her farewell, she had given him a piece of chocolate. It was old and hard but melted in his mouth. Nothing had ever tasted so perfect to him. He always remembered the experience.

When he came to her big house, he did not see her in the yard. He passed through a gate to her door and knocked. No one came, so he knocked again.

“Who’s there?” asked a meek voice.