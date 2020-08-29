Lauburu: Oh, the Places You’ll Go!

In the quiet before bed, I occasionally find joy reading to Téa, my two-year-old niece. She’s fond of Dr. Seuss, as am I. One of her favorites is “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” It transfixed me recently, not because of all the places I’ve seen, but because of all the places I can’t see, nor can Téa, nor can any of us.
“When you’re in a Slump,
you’re not in for much fun.
Un-slumping yourself
is not easily done.”
In this age of corona, these lines felt so true. When our slumpiness ends, and I know it will, I want Téa to see her Basque heritage.
And oh, I know the places she’ll go!
Off the Biscayan coast of Spain near Bermeo, she’ll cross a stone bridge on to an island called Gaztelugatxe, and there, she’ll climb 273 steps to a 10th century church where the Knights Templar once protected the Chalice of Jesus Christ. I’ll say, do you hear that Téa, and she’ll listen hard, and from down below, she’ll hear ocean crashing on rocks, and maybe just maybe, the ghostly whispers of Christian knights reaching out from watery graves.
Just southeast of the Knights, in the heart of Gipuzkoa, Téa will see a mountain summit called Hernio. At the base, she’ll find three enchanted villages — Erezzil, Alikza and Asteasu — all nestled in a forest of overgrown and gnarled oak, chestnut, and beech.
She’ll ask, Tío, how old is this place, and I’ll say, very old. Older than the Knights, she’ll ask? Yes indeed, I’ll say, and I’ll show her wall paintings and rock carvings of bison, horses, and fishes from a time when language was an infant and only pictures gave meaning.
There are even older things, I tell her. Like what, she’ll ask? And I’ll take her to the province of Navarre to walk the San Adrián Tunnel, also known as Lizarette.
Here, over millions of years, the rock eroded to produce a tunnel through limestone. She’ll pass through it as shepherds once did moving herds between villages, or as smugglers once did evading Romans in ancient times or fascists in modern times. Inside she’ll pay respect to a hermitage, and emerge on the other side to see the peaks of Aratz, Aizkorri, and Urbia. To know the mountains, I tell her, is to know the past.
To see these magnificent peaks will only entice her like an itch that must be scratched. She tilts toward risk. She will demand something more strenuous than a climb of 273 steps to a church, or a lovely romp through a forest, or a casual stroll through a tunnel.
She’ll ask, what else can we do, Tío? And I’ll say with a smile, Mount Txindoki, in the Goierri area of Gipuzkoa.
If I’m not too old and not too weak, I’ll scale Txindoki with her. It looks like a pyramid covered in bare rock and not forest. Why does it look different, she’ll ask? And I’ll say, because the Basque Goddess Mari lives here, and that’s how she wanted it. Oh Tío, you’re so silly, she’ll reply, but she’ll play along because she likes to learn, and so she’ll ask, who is Mari?
She was Mary before Mary, I’ll say. She was goddess of sky and mountain, of rock and stream, of nature in general, the mother of all things, and all things fell under her sway. Including men, Téa will ask? Yes, including men, I’ll say. And Téa will absorb that and think on it and keep climbing with great strength and prowess.
When we descend Txindoki, and come to rest at the base, all sweaty and spent for the day, I’ll tell Téa there’s one more place she’ll need to go. Though tired and hot, she’ll get to her feet and help me to mine, for I’ll be old and slow by then.
What must I see, she’ll ask? And I’ll say, you’ll see. She’ll ask again and again along the way because the young are impatient, eager for the places they’ll go and the things they’ll see, and that’s how it should be.
North on the coast, we’ll come to a fishing village, and just outside, I’ll show her an even smaller place.
Where are we? Gizaburraga, I’ll say, where your grandpa was born, and that village we passed is Lekeitio where he grew up.
She’ll breathe deep the scent of fish and brine, touch oak and beech, memorize the few buildings, and maybe meet the families who still live there, as they have for generation upon generation all the way back to the Knights Templar perhaps.
And she’ll know then that the places she’s gone and the things she’s seen have been visited and touched by others like her, blood of her blood, who trod this ground, climbed these peaks, breathed this air, struggled to live, and found pride in this place called home.
But for now, these places will have to wait until corona has her say. Besides, Téa is asleep in bed, so I close the book, and tap her head, and whisper these words to reach her dreams —
“So you’re off to Great Places!
Today is your day!
Your mountain is waiting.
So ... get on your way!”
