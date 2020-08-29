Lauburu: Oh, the Places You’ll Go!

She’ll ask, Tío, how old is this place, and I’ll say, very old. Older than the Knights, she’ll ask? Yes indeed, I’ll say, and I’ll show her wall paintings and rock carvings of bison, horses, and fishes from a time when language was an infant and only pictures gave meaning.

There are even older things, I tell her. Like what, she’ll ask? And I’ll take her to the province of Navarre to walk the San Adrián Tunnel, also known as Lizarette.

Here, over millions of years, the rock eroded to produce a tunnel through limestone. She’ll pass through it as shepherds once did moving herds between villages, or as smugglers once did evading Romans in ancient times or fascists in modern times. Inside she’ll pay respect to a hermitage, and emerge on the other side to see the peaks of Aratz, Aizkorri, and Urbia. To know the mountains, I tell her, is to know the past.

To see these magnificent peaks will only entice her like an itch that must be scratched. She tilts toward risk. She will demand something more strenuous than a climb of 273 steps to a church, or a lovely romp through a forest, or a casual stroll through a tunnel.

She’ll ask, what else can we do, Tío? And I’ll say with a smile, Mount Txindoki, in the Goierri area of Gipuzkoa.