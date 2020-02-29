Lauburu: Surprises over the next mountain

I am Basque.

When I say that, I don’t mean it as merely a part of my genetic code, nor as passing reference to some ancestral link confined to paper. I say it as part of me now, as part of my every day. Basque breathes and lives in me as it does in others of my kind.

Basque is my origin, and with it comes ancient stories and mythology; a proud history that includes, long before Phileas Fogg, the first man to circumnavigate the earth; explorers who charted the new world; shipyards that built Spanish armadas; the first Jesuits who gave education to the masses; a functioning republic long before America’s Declaration of Independence or U.S. Constitution; a language isolated from all others on earth; and in general, a remarkable hard working people born of the Pyrenees who stubbornly cling, even today, to their freedom and self determination.

Out of that vibrant past has sprung the Basque of today who, in many ways, have changed very little. They remain entrenched in northern Spain and southern France. They defend their identity fiercely through culture, song and dance, festivals, language, and a flag. They guard their autonomy and freedom like a lioness protects her cubs — Euskaldunak Zapiak Bat — Seven Basque Provinces as One.