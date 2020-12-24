Lauburu: Yes, Santa has a cousin and he’s Basque

My niece, Téa, is a curious three year old, full of whys and wherefores in her questioning, eager to make sense of the world, always with a joyful happy spirit.
She’s launched into this Christmas season with the perpetual energy of a whirligig. And naturally, Santa Claus has come up more than once. There are so many things I tell her, or want to tell her, and it all starts simply enough.
“Tío, do you know Santa,” she asks. And I assure her that I do, that I’ve known him since I was a kid, and feel warm and wonderful every time I talk with him.
Her eyes light up then, and her mouth draws open. “You talk to Santa?”
Oh yes, of course, I say.
“What does he tell you?”
Oh my, Téa! He has told me so much over the years. When I was a boy, probably no older than you, he told me about his very special cousin.
“Santa has a cousin?”
He does, indeed. Santa brings gifts to all good girls and boys, as you know, but his cousin looks after Basque children especially.
Do you want me to tell you about Santa’s cousin?
“I do, Tío! I do, I do!” She pulls a little blanket over her little legs, and her little hands cup her chin, as they often do when she’s in rapt attention, and so I begin.
Many years ago, deep in the forest of Basque Country, a powerful fairy looked into a river to see her reflection. She was brushing her golden hair, you see, and it was long and beautiful and bright as the sun.
“I brush my hair, too!” interjects Téa.
Yes, I know you do.
As the fairy finished brushing, she saw something float down the river, and it landed near her. She looked inside, carefully pulling back the blanket, and she couldn’t believe her eyes.
“What was it, Tío?”
It was a baby boy. The fairy looked him over, his little feet and little hands and his handsome face, and she said, this baby boy needs a name, and so she named him Olentzero.
“O—Lent—Zero?” repeats Téa, sounding out the word.
Yes, Olentzero. It’s very hard to say.
The fairy knew that the forest with all its creepy crawlers was no place for a baby, so she took Olentzero into town and left him on the doorstep of a very kind man and a very kind woman who had no kids of their own.
“Were they his mom and dad?” asked Téa.
No, just two very good people, and the fairy knew that.
Olentzero grew up in this loving home. He ate all his vegetables, and he went to bed on time, and he never fussed or threw himself on the floor in a tantrum.
The old man and woman loved him very much, and they cared for him as their own son. They became Olentzero’s new mom and dad. As he got older, they learned something very special about him.
“What did they learn?” asked Téa, fidgeting under the blanket.
They learned that Olentzero was good with his hands. He could make things, especially toys. He made blocks and bricks, dolls and trucks, things that spin and things that slide, things that roar and things that growl. He made straight things and curved things, big things and small things, round things and square things. And he made them all in different colors, too.
“Were any toys pink?” asked Téa.
Yes, of course, lots of pink things.
Olentzero made so many toys that they stacked up in the house. So he did what his mom and dad had taught him. He collected his toys and gave them to good little boys and good little girls in the Basque village.
From then on, year after year, Olentzero made toys and gave them to Basque children on Christmas Eve. He grew up, too, from a good boy into a very good man.
One Christmas Eve, many years later, he was bringing his toys into town and suddenly, he saw a little house on fire.
“Oh no!” yells Téa. “Were children inside?”
Yes, there were. And the children were screaming for help!
Olentzero ran inside because he was very brave. He went through the smoke and fire to find the kids, and he wrapped them in a blanket to keep them safe, and he pushed again through the smoke and fire and brought them outside into the snow and fresh air.
The children coughed and coughed, and their mom and dad hugged them because they were safe. But poor poor Olentzero, he wasn’t as well off as the children. He lay on the ground in the snow. He had breathed in too much smoke and the fire had burned him.
“Oh no, Tío, did he die? Is he going to heaven?”
Well, let’s see. All the people gathered round Olentzero and they all cried over him. He was such a good man. He looked up on their faces to all these people he loved all these years and he smiled, and then he closed his eyes. It looked very much like he was going to heaven.
But just then, the powerful fairy, the one with long beautiful hair, bright as the sun, appeared. The people parted to let her through.
“What did she do, Tío, what did she do?”
The fairy knelt by Olentzero, and she said, Olentzero, you are a very good and kind man who brings so much joy into the hearts of Basque children. I cannot let you die.
Then she touched Olentzero’s arm and her hair glowed even brighter than the sun. She said, as long as children remember love, courage, and faith, my dear Olentzero, you shall live forever and bring joy into their hearts.
The fairy then flew away, her beautiful golden hair flowing behind her. And just then, Olentzero opened his eyes, and he stood again among the people of his village.
So forevermore, Téa, Olentzero brings toys to good Basque girls and boys. And he will always do this, too, as long as you remember to love and be kind, and show courage and have faith.
“Is Olentzero better than Santa?”
No, he’s not better, just a cousin.
But now, Téa, it’s past your bedtime.
“Is Olentzero stronger than Santa?”
Téa — bed time, or Santa and Olentzero can’t come.
Will they come to Brooklyn?
“Téa — bed!”
“But Tío!”
Good night, Téa, and Merry Christmas!