Lauburu: Yes, Santa has a cousin and he’s Basque

Yes, there were. And the children were screaming for help!

Olentzero ran inside because he was very brave. He went through the smoke and fire to find the kids, and he wrapped them in a blanket to keep them safe, and he pushed again through the smoke and fire and brought them outside into the snow and fresh air.

The children coughed and coughed, and their mom and dad hugged them because they were safe. But poor poor Olentzero, he wasn’t as well off as the children. He lay on the ground in the snow. He had breathed in too much smoke and the fire had burned him.

“Oh no, Tío, did he die? Is he going to heaven?”

Well, let’s see. All the people gathered round Olentzero and they all cried over him. He was such a good man. He looked up on their faces to all these people he loved all these years and he smiled, and then he closed his eyes. It looked very much like he was going to heaven.

But just then, the powerful fairy, the one with long beautiful hair, bright as the sun, appeared. The people parted to let her through.

“What did she do, Tío, what did she do?”