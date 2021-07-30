Lauburu: You can’t go home again

Rather, it’s a realization that all things change, indeed, must change, and as much as we often hope to find a wonderful past, a happy childhood, a set of poignant memories waiting for us, we learn painfully that Thomas Wolff was right, you can’t go home again.

I learned something else, too. What was, what is, and what will be cannot claim dominance in the same time and space. One of the three must always yield to the other two. Clinging to a past delays a future; embracing a future lets go of a past.

It’s one thing for the old to fade in its own time as new ideas, new people slowly ascend. That is common. Gradualism helps us cope with inevitable changes.

But it’s quite another thing to step aside and usher in the future. I’m reminded of a picture hanging on my wall at home. It’s the original AP photograph of Kennedy delivering his inaugural address in 1961. It shows a young, energetic, charismatic man speaking to an exultant crowd, as aging men and women look on around him, including President Eisenhower.

The photo is remarkable, I think, not merely because of its historical importance, but because of the demarcation so rarely drawn with such clarity between old and new, between what was and is, and what will be.