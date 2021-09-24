Laxalt: Cortez Masto's BLM betrayal should not be forgiven

There’s no state in the country that has a more important relationship with the federal Bureau of Land Management (BLM) than Nevada. With 48 million acres – 63 percent of its territory – owned by the BLM, Nevada’s economy is firmly tied to the BLM’s activities as ranchers, miners, and countless others who work in key industries rely on lands they manage.

When President Trump moved the BLM’s headquarters out west, it was a welcome step to allow Nevada and other western states to build a closer relationship after years of BLM policies that have put the agency on an adversarial stance toward the communities that rely on their lands.

That’s why it was such a betrayal when Joe Biden and Kamala Harris reversed President Trump’s decision to move the agency’s headquarters and bring it back to Washington, DC. It was a clear sign that they would rather have our federal agencies remain as distant as possible from those they govern, closer to legions of bureaucrats than to hardworking Americans.

But it was an even worse betrayal when our Democrat Senator, Catherine Cortez Masto – who has proven completely spineless in standing up to the Biden administration on any issue of consequence – refused to speak out against the decision to move the BLM headquarters.