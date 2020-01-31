Leonhardt announces bid for a seat on school board

My name is Robert Leonhardt and I plan to run for Elko County School District Board of Trustees.
I was born and raised in Las Vegas, and I moved to Elko in 2011. I have been in the restaurant business for almost 20 years. I own and operate the West Exit Port of Subs here in Elko. I have been married to my wife and business partner Rosa Leonhardt for over 17 years. We have four children, Adrian, 16; Robert Jr., 12; Kaylee, 11; and Anthony, 2, three of which are currently enrolled in the Elko County School District.
I worked at Elko Motor Company for two years and worked in real estate as well. I have served on numerous boards throughout our community; one board I served on was the Chamber of Commerce, as a board member and as the chair of the board. As the chair of the board I was responsible for the executive board as well as the board of directors, and overall operations of the Chamber of Commerce. I served at the chamber for five years on the boards. I am currently on two boards locally, one is FISH where I serve as a vice-chairman and at AYSO where I serve as a treasurer.
Ambitions
Improvement of current process: I have personally been involved in a process with the board/administration and received only responses with no timeline or plan of action to answer the issue at hand, leaving with ZERO answers or accountability for parties involved. I would encourage transparency and believe that the citizens should be aware of all the issues and decisions. I also believe that the administrators should be in the schools regularly so issues could be seen at the administration level and addressed.
I believe the board should not only listen but address all concerns brought before them by taxpaying citizens and be held accountable when no such action is taken. As an elected official I would take into consideration any issue brought to the board, no matter how “small” the issue is, and I would not forget that I work for the voters.
It’s all about the kids: I believe that the decisions that are being made need to really be in the best interest of the Kids and not our own agenda.
People’s voice: I want to be a voice for the people, not my own or anyone else’s personal agenda.
Experience: I believe my experience in business will contribute and help the board make sound decisions that are best for the district, staff, and kids. I also believe that my involvement in local community events and local youth sports over the past nine years will bring a different view of ideas that would benefit the board and the community.
Teachers: I have always preached in my business that our staff is our first customer. I believe the same with the teachers. I want to be a voice and advocate for all teachers to feel comfortable talking to me and voicing any concerns. I am looking forward to meeting and working with the local teacher’s union during my campaign to see what we are missing as a district.
My direct contact info is robertl.MEGA2020@gmail com, phone 775-299-8840. I would be more than happy to listen to any concerns or answer any questions anyone may have.
If elected, I want to make sure the citizens know that I would be representing the school district as a whole and not just Elko! Jackpot, Wells, Carlin, Spring Creek, West Wendover and Owyhee. You will not be forgotten and are equally as important as Elko.
I am a businessman but first and foremost a husband, father and family man. Your kids are just as important to me as my own. I would appreciate your support in this upcoming election.
“We cannot hope only to leave our children a bigger car, a bigger bank account. We must hope to give them a sense of what it means to be a loyal friend, a loving parent, a citizen who leaves his home, neighborhood and town better than he found it” — George H. W. Bush
Other candidates who plan to run for school board are invited to submit their own campaign statements for publication in the Elko Daily Free Press.