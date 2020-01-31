Leonhardt announces bid for a seat on school board

I believe the board should not only listen but address all concerns brought before them by taxpaying citizens and be held accountable when no such action is taken. As an elected official I would take into consideration any issue brought to the board, no matter how “small” the issue is, and I would not forget that I work for the voters.

It’s all about the kids: I believe that the decisions that are being made need to really be in the best interest of the Kids and not our own agenda.

People’s voice: I want to be a voice for the people, not my own or anyone else’s personal agenda.

Experience: I believe my experience in business will contribute and help the board make sound decisions that are best for the district, staff, and kids. I also believe that my involvement in local community events and local youth sports over the past nine years will bring a different view of ideas that would benefit the board and the community.

Teachers: I have always preached in my business that our staff is our first customer. I believe the same with the teachers. I want to be a voice and advocate for all teachers to feel comfortable talking to me and voicing any concerns. I am looking forward to meeting and working with the local teacher’s union during my campaign to see what we are missing as a district.