Letter: Enough hand-wringing over virus

By now everyone has heard about Trump Derangement Syndrome but it’s got a cousin: Commie Flu Panic-demic. Its symptoms are public officials and their medical “experts” solemnly intoning virus dictatus papae. Then, media tocsins are sounded and woke faithful rush about frenziedly, clutching their pearls and masks. They screech their peculiar visions, ominous signs and portents, and great existential evils. That then redounds to that lying SOB Johnson Trump and the usual suspects — terrible awful Republicans and Nekulturny.

Here are some examples of CFP from mid-July 2020 Elko Daily Free Press: a July 11 Ron Fricker opinion on the deadly Covid-19 and in the same edition a headline on virus spike and bars being closed; then, on July 18, a golconda of items on virus compliance, mine pre-taxes, life’s value, and for some reason, the Confederate flag.

Much stems from the say-so of infallible doctors Fauci & Birx and their capital “S” Science of Ye Olde Cant and Ritual. Their opinions find way into the ex cathedra edicts of a pompous would-be Leiter ruling, with his weaselly snitches, the Trans-Sierra California East Gau known formerly as Nevada (one can’t wait to see the guy’s Hugo Boss wardrobe). Put credulous simplicity in believing DHHS and its divisions and agencies on the Wuhoo Flu? Tuskeegee Syphilis anyone? The Muppet’s Dr. Fozzie’s views might do as well sometimes. And if there is a war going on against the virus, it’s leadership is that of Paul Bremer in Iraq or the generaling of a George McClellan, the two Roman consuls at Cannae or the able but unfortunate Baltic Fleet Admiral Rozhestvensky.