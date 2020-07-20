Letter: Enough hand-wringing over virus

By now everyone has heard about Trump Derangement Syndrome but it’s got a cousin: Commie Flu Panic-demic. Its symptoms are public officials and their medical “experts” solemnly intoning virus dictatus papae. Then, media tocsins are sounded and woke faithful rush about frenziedly, clutching their pearls and masks. They screech their peculiar visions, ominous signs and portents, and great existential evils. That then redounds to that lying SOB Johnson Trump and the usual suspects — terrible awful Republicans and Nekulturny.
Here are some examples of CFP from mid-July 2020 Elko Daily Free Press: a July 11 Ron Fricker opinion on the deadly Covid-19 and in the same edition a headline on virus spike and bars being closed; then, on July 18, a golconda of items on virus compliance, mine pre-taxes, life’s value, and for some reason, the Confederate flag.
Much stems from the say-so of infallible doctors Fauci & Birx and their capital “S” Science of Ye Olde Cant and Ritual. Their opinions find way into the ex cathedra edicts of a pompous would-be Leiter ruling, with his weaselly snitches, the Trans-Sierra California East Gau known formerly as Nevada (one can’t wait to see the guy’s Hugo Boss wardrobe). Put credulous simplicity in believing DHHS and its divisions and agencies on the Wuhoo Flu? Tuskeegee Syphilis anyone? The Muppet’s Dr. Fozzie’s views might do as well sometimes. And if there is a war going on against the virus, it’s leadership is that of Paul Bremer in Iraq or the generaling of a George McClellan, the two Roman consuls at Cannae or the able but unfortunate Baltic Fleet Admiral Rozhestvensky.
As to Fricker, he starts off well enough about disease surveillance but then slides into expert mumbo-jumbo. Algorithms, he writes, gravely listing deaths and important-sounding morbidity numbers. Asked context he exercises legerdemain: “Look! Stadiums! Wyoming! Cities of the Dead!” Then a segue into “You’re All Gonna Die!” He finishes with a flourish of those old standbys — the 1918 Influenza Epidemic, combat-related deaths, and 9/11.
Nowhere are meaningful contrasts of virus deaths with overall causes of deaths annually in the U.S. — somewhere in the neighborhood of 2.8 million, translating roughly into 7,700 deaths per day. Does the virus kill more than that? Infections, sure but are folks dropping like flies and why or why not? Is it mutating? He could have included ICU beds and whether they’re overcapacity with Wuhan Flu victims or being filled because of hospitals having to make money with surgeries and handling things like heart attacks and accidents. Sensible Americans need information and coherent data — not hyped emotion, finger pointing or pious hand wringing — and definitely no South Park Cartman “Respect My Authority!”
Apparently the good doctors and Fricker never got the Jeff Goldblum Jurassic scientist memo that “Life Finds a Way.” Put another way, when my ancestor relatives ran bison off a jump for dinner, the surviving herd procreated bigly — until technology and politics wiped out both buffalo and the Indians.
Elwood Mose is a former Te-Moak tribal chairman.
