Letter: Heart and Shield for families

Editor:
The Heart and Shield: Hope for Families staff and families want to publicly commend and thank the following local businesses, faith communities, nonprofits and individuals for their partnership during our spring and fall 2019 sessions: Calvary Baptist Church, Chef Cheng’s, Elko County School District, Elko United Methodist Fellowship, Elko Motor, Cecilia Flores, Golden Health Family Medical Clinic, Highland Estates Craft Group, Paul & Connie Holmes, Justice for Stephanie, Las Brisas, Living Stones Church, Luciano’s, McAdoo’s, Nevada Highway Patrol/Shop With A Cop, Northern Nevada Regional Hospital, Odeh’s Mediterranean Deli, Ogi Deli, Pizza Barn, Raley’s, Melissa Schultz, Smith’s, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Taco Time, The Star, plus several anonymous donors.
These caring and generous partners donated nutritious meals, gifts and/or resources for parents and children participating in the Heart and Shield: Hope for Families domestic violence prevention program. Others interested in partnering to help our courageous families not only survive but thrive, may call 775-340-8360.
Heart and Shield: Hope for Families was developed by the Elko County Office of University of Nevada, Reno - Extension and is designed to help survivors of past domestic violence with skills and resources to strengthen family relationships. Program activities build skills, such as effective communication, problem-solving, positive guidance strategies and stress management.
Orientation for the Heart and Shield: Hope for Families spring 2020 session will be held from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. on February 11, 2020, at the Elko County Office of University of Nevada, Reno - Extension, 701 Walnut Street. For more information, please call 775-340-8360.
Joelene Holmes
Heart and Shield