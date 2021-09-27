Letter: Ideas for the American Recovery Plan

Editor:
The State of Nevada is undertaking the “Nevada Recovers Listening Tour,” with associated website, to gauge citizen opinions and needs regarding the proposed American Recovery Plan. That program essentially intends to provide a government solution to whatever problems ail the citizen – the targeted consumer of government services.
Two projects come to mind:
1) Greeting signs on all highways at the border: Welcome to Nevada, bring your own water.
There are some 100 road crossings at the state line. Probably many more when isolated ranch and range roads are included, but let’s work with 100. Say five will warrant fairly large signs, perhaps $10,000 apiece if put up on existing structures. Most will be on the order of a few hundred dollars but will require stanchions. Assigning $2,000 for the smaller units – isolation and travel, after all – then gives a total on the order of $240,000. Noticeable, but only a line item in some agencies.
In a serious infrastructure consideration: the meadows – Las Vegas Valley – struggles with a population above two million. Historically, the area had sufficient water to support some 50,000. Groundwater is overallocated across southern Nevada. The diminishing surface water in Lake Mead has nothing to do with the political dodge called global warming – it has everything to do with overallocation of the Colorado River.
The only way Nevada will successfully sustain the population of its urban centers is to find new ways to import water. We are a desert state, and many seem to have little idea what that means. Ground or surface, there is not enough rural water within the State to support the modern urban centers, and water-dependent manufacturing opportunities are essentially nonexistent. Reducing population or developing new ways of water importation are the available solutions in the foreseeable future. If individuals or the body politic cannot or will not resolve this dilemma, nature will.
The impending Nevada share of the American Recovery Plan totals $2.7 billion in direct aid, with an additional $4B in related funds. In 2005, I estimated various water solutions for southern Nevada at $1.9 to $5.5 billion dollars, with only the high end providing a “permanent” solution. Since then, others with considerably more experience in public works have doubled and tripled the expected costs across the board. So, to resolve a current infrastructure shortfall – fresh water – could apparently exceed the complete ARP tally.
2) Paper ballot voting machines along with pen and ink voter ID ledgers, including a confirming photo ID check-off.
Paper ballots remain considerably less expensive than computerized systems, nominally $15 per voter vs. $30 per voter in recent voting. And tracking, albeit slow, is very reliable, as opposed to relying on an “IT group” somewhere. Interesting that much of the world relies on paper ballots, and in places fingerprints with indelible ink are used to discourage multiple votes. But as opposed to citizen volunteers counting votes, the US political establishment relies on the “IT group” – the best which money can buy.
At somewhat more than 1.8 million active Nevada voters in 2020, returning to paper-only ballots across the state would come to some $27.3 million. A very modest amount against the ARP Nevada allotment of $6.7 million.
I have seen no clear accounting for the pandemic funding received to date by Nevada, and am not hopeful for diligent accounting of the impending American Recovery Plan funds.
My observation is that the entire ARP scheme fits well within the Democratic Socialists of America Cloward-Piven strategy of overwhelming society with costs so that our representative government itself collapses and can be replaced with an autocratic dictatorship. Essentially, abandoning the Constitution much like Americans abroad and the southern border itself now are being abandoned.
Any allocation of ARP funds, nationally or within the State, should ensure election integrity so that law-abiding voters can regularly restrain the proclivity for one-party states to spend in excess and impose control beyond Constitutional authority.
Ralph R. Sacrison is a former member of the Elko County Natural Resources Management Advisory Commission.