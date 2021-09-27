Letter: Ideas for the American Recovery Plan

The only way Nevada will successfully sustain the population of its urban centers is to find new ways to import water. We are a desert state, and many seem to have little idea what that means. Ground or surface, there is not enough rural water within the State to support the modern urban centers, and water-dependent manufacturing opportunities are essentially nonexistent. Reducing population or developing new ways of water importation are the available solutions in the foreseeable future. If individuals or the body politic cannot or will not resolve this dilemma, nature will.

The impending Nevada share of the American Recovery Plan totals $2.7 billion in direct aid, with an additional $4B in related funds. In 2005, I estimated various water solutions for southern Nevada at $1.9 to $5.5 billion dollars, with only the high end providing a “permanent” solution. Since then, others with considerably more experience in public works have doubled and tripled the expected costs across the board. So, to resolve a current infrastructure shortfall – fresh water – could apparently exceed the complete ARP tally.

2) Paper ballot voting machines along with pen and ink voter ID ledgers, including a confirming photo ID check-off.