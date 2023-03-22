Editor:

It's supposed to be the first day of Spring, yet the season of renewal seems conspicuously absent. We did a little digging to figure out why. We talked to the calendrical HR department and found out it boils down to a good old-fashioned labor dispute.

It turns out February asked to take the year off to rest up for the upcoming leap year. "I am the only month ever asked to take on extra days and it's been going on for centuries. Surely one year off is not too much to ask," said February, who also wanted to kindly remind everyone about pronouncing both Rs.

The time off was granted, which caused discontent among the other months and a general strike was called. "February complains about having to take on extra days, but even on leap years it's the shortest month of the year," said March, who has not shown up at all this year. "Most months have 31 days while February skates by with 28 most years, and now it's getting time off? It's not fair."

While February and March haven't shown up this year, January has been happy to pick up the slack. "I don't have any major holidays or any season changes. A lot of times people just forget about me, or think of me as a dumping ground for horrible Hollywood movies. Well they'll remember old January this year," said January.

So while people are wondering where Spring is, just remember it is not actually March 20th. It's actually January 79th. Let's just hope the labor dispute is resolved before April is scheduled to arrive in 10 days.

If not January says it has big plans for April Fool's Day.

Sam Neff

Ruby Valley