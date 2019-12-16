Lopez: We must not look away

When I had a long interview with Archbishop Warda in Toronto in 2016, he talked a little bit about the effect of U.S. interventions in Iraq. He was mad. Invading, he said, "was a big mistake," "but it was a tragedy when [U.S. troops] left."

Warda stresses the importance of protecting religious freedom, but also how urgent it is to have Christians in Iraq and the wider region. First of all, they belong there -- they have been there since about the start of Christianity. That's only right and just, but also: They bring an example to the region that is absolutely needed. Christians at their best embody the mercy of Jesus from the Gospels -- who allowed himself to be crucified out of love, an unprecedented act of hope that changed the course of history and human lives. It is good to have people of hope among you, wherever you are, but it's especially necessary in the war-torn Middle East.

The Washington Post just ran an alarming series about our last 18 years of armed intervention in Afghanistan. We've made things worse in that country, and that's just the beginning of the story. The news should, among other things, make us take Warda's words extra seriously. We must consider what we've done and stop looking away from the consequences of our policies and the hopes of the people whose lives we've so greatly affected.