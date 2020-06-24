Making room in our hearts

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Adoption made the news in recent days because of a Republican congressman unveiling the surprise news that he has been raising an adopted son from Cuba. Though the reaction on the hyperpartisan internet has been shrill and unpleasant, perhaps this can nudge us toward a radical shift in our thinking — one where adoption is more commonplace, because we are more welcoming.

A week before the congressman’s adoption kerfuffle was the Feast of the Corpus Christi on the Catholic calendar. Traditionally, it’s a day of Eucharistic processions. I heard of a few, but they were much reduced in these pandemic times. Still, there was something striking about the day, focused as it is on what the Church teaches is the Real Presence of Jesus in the Eucharist.

The absence of that presence for many of us has deepened our appreciation for presence, period. You don’t have to be a believing Catholic to have had this experience: Even for introverts, social distancing has been rough. We need the presence of others.

Presence is powerful — when it is comforting, when it is demanding. Virtual presence is not the same. I’m grateful for what computers and the internet have made possible, but it’s a poor substitute. There’s no lingering, no having the conversations one really can only have in person. It’s not the same encounter.