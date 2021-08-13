Mandating masks, requiring COVID vaccines

The governor’s July 27 directive also mandated masks for all teachers , staff and students in Nevada’s 17 school districts.

With parental backlash and pressure from school superintendents in all Nevada counties, Sisolak backed off his all student mask mandate. He issued Directive 048 on August 4 giving 15 rural school districts in Nevada , those outside Clark and Washoe, the flexibility to determine their own student masking rules.

Only nine states currently have indoor mask mandates . All states except Hawaii and Nevada exempt people who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19. The Nevada state directive requires indoor masking for all people over age 9, regardless of vaccination status.

Nevada’s new masking policy is a complete reversal of the celebrated CDC May 13 recommendation that all fully vaccinated people need not wear masks at all. That recommendation applied whether you were inside or outside.

President Biden proclaimed it a “great day for America” and Nevada followed the CDC recommendation at Sisolak’s direction by ending the mask mandate for those fully vaccinated.

But mask wearing won’t end the pandemic, getting the public vaccinated is the cure. A new “pandemic of the unvaccinated” threatens to reverse much of the progress made this year.