Mayor: In Elko, impatience is a virtue

On Wednesday, April 29th, the Elko County Board of Commissioners are taking the lead in offering support for businesses wanting to reopen by discussing a declaration entitled “Elko County is in compliance with the requirements of a Phase 1 reopening as outlined by the White House and State.” Passage of this declaration at the county level may provide additional support for a regional reopening plan.

For what it’s worth, I’ve been told by industry insiders that the state’s megaresorts are the ones calling the shots, and they don’t want rural Nevada to “jump the gun” by opening up before them. Wynn Resorts just announced that they intend to resume operations on May 15th. There are thousands of casino workers in Clark County that are still on the payroll until that date, so there will be tremendous pressure to begin reopening at that time to preserve jobs.

As a state, and as a community, we need to understand and come to grips that we are now living in unprecedented times where hugs and handshakes with nonfamily members not living in the same household are taboo. We cannot eliminate the coronavirus, we can only help mitigate its spread through personal responsibility and social distancing. Covid‐19 is alive and well, and our vulnerable citizens will need to self‐isolate indefinitely.