Mayor Reece Keener: Maskerading on Independence Day

If there is any good news to be had since our infection breakout, the numbers seem to indicate that those that are most vulnerable (age-wise), are following the CDC guidelines. However, the younger set have let their guard down, and the numbers bear this out.

Officials are concerned with the pace of the new infection rates; it needs to be slowed. For each case, the estimate is that it is being spread to five or six others in Elko County. Without the community’s buy-in in adopting aggressive containment efforts (which now include masks), we risk going backwards with our phased reopening which would be a catastrophic blow to our State’s already reeling economy. However, the bigger risk lies in the shock to our healthcare system that could be overwhelmed with a sudden influx of patients.

We rural Nevadans are a stubborn people, and not particularly welcoming to the visitation of new governmental mandates. I hate wearing a mask too, but I am doing it in a spirit of good citizenship to help curb the spread. If I were to be an asymptomatic carrier I would be putting others at risk, and a mask will minimize that risk.

In our hyper-political society, masks have become a controversial and divisive topic. By many, it has been perceived as an affront to our freedoms, but for now it is among the most effective means that we have in the toolbox for slowing things down.