Mayor Reece Keener: Pride in service

As our country’s metropolitan areas descend into a dystopian chaos, we are bearing witness to a complete breakdown of societal order. Peaceful protests have been hijacked by organized activists, and they’ve now escalated into riots.

These lawless and emboldened thugs are committing a laundry list of egregious crimes including but not limited to: arson, theft, destruction of public property, battery, and even the murder of police officers, all in the name of “peaceful” protest.

I use the word “emboldened” because many of these anarchist “demonstrators” are receiving the seal of approval from elected officials in their respective jurisdictions. Downtown Seattle is being ransacked, as rioters have staked claim to the heart of the city and are defending it as law enforcement has been ordered to stand down. As incredulous as it may seem, police departments are being defunded in capitulation to the angry mob by feckless politicians.

Most troubling to me is that these same elected officials entered into an oath of office. They swore to uphold the laws, and protect against all enemies whether foreign or domestic. An oath is a pledge, something not to be broken. An oath should not be surrendered to the loud and amplified roar of lawless hordes.