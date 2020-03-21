Mayor Reece Keener: Stay home, stay in, stay safe

The whole point of this plan is to drastically reduce the number of interpersonal contacts in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. It can’t be stopped, but it can certainly be slowed. By slowing the infection rate, it will allow our healthcare system to handle the influx of patients without being overwhelmed by a sudden spike (which would be the logical result of no action).

In order for the “Stay Home for Nevada” plan to be effective, we will all need to make drastic changes in our daily lives for at least the next two weeks. Unfortunately, for many that will mean staying home from your job because your workplace is closed. We can replenish our accounts after the storm, but if our health is gone, money just doesn’t matter. Health is of infinitely greater value than money.

In order to safeguard the survival of our most vulnerable citizens, we all need to pitch in and make some short-term sacrifices for the betterment of our community, state and nation. Sacrifice means that we are all going to have to give a lot in the short-term to help friends, family and neighbors. Our healthcare professionals are the ones making the real sacrifices by stepping in harm’s way, and we all need to be thankful to them for the way that they will be called to step up to serve this community in the imminent future.

I urge everyone to consider what is being asked of us as Americans and Nevadans, and to participate for the sake of our senior citizens, and the many hundreds in our midst that have complicating health issues that put their survival at risk. Please stay home, stay in, and stay safe because the life that you save might be your own.

Reece Keener is mayor of Elko.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0